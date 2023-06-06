RelaxifyApp Unveils Mental Health Employee Platform for Companies, Garnering Three Major Partnerships
RelaxifyApp is proud to announce the launch of its modern platform designed to enhance employee well-being and satisfaction.SOFIA, BULGARIA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Relaxify Ltd., the company behind the science-based Mental Health App RelaxifyApp, is proud to announce the launch of its modern platform designed to enhance employee well-being and satisfaction. With a focus on fostering a positive work environment and promoting mental health, RelaxifyApp has already secured three significant partnerships, further solidifying its commitment to improving the lives of employees across various industries.
In today's fast-paced and demanding corporate landscape, employers are increasingly realizing the paramount importance of prioritizing their workforce's mental health and well-being. This significance is further underscored by the implementation of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) regulations by the European Union, which encompass various facets of well-being for companies. These regulations mandate companies to prioritize the welfare of employees, stakeholders, and communities, while also requiring them to submit reports. Recognizing these evolving needs, RelaxifyApp has responded with a tailored, comprehensive, and science-based mental health platform designed specifically to meet the requirements of companies.
"We are thrilled about the current momentum of RelaxifyApp. Our dedicated team has been diligently advancing our product to ensure continuous evolution and alignment with our initial vision," says Aleksandar Stankov, CEO and Co-Founder at Relaxify Ltd. "Through strategic partnerships with organizations that share our values, we are expanding our global reach and making a positive impact by enabling companies to foster healthier and more productive work environments."
Made by licensed professionals, RelaxifyApp is designed to evaluate users' well-being across four critical dimensions: cognitive, emotional, physical, and social. With its science-backed and evidence-supported approach, the platform offers a comprehensive solution. It assesses the current state of user well-being, tailors personalized programs, and provides anonymous company-wide score tracking for early prevention initiatives. Through interactive exercises, RelaxifyApp empowers employees with a wide array of benefits, including stress management, anxiety and burnout prevention, productivity enhancement, improved coping mechanisms, focus and attention training, the cultivation of positive relationships, and valuable education on mental health topics.
RelaxifyApp has experienced remarkable early success, capturing the attention of end users with over 20,000 downloads and an impressive 3,500 monthly active users. Expanding its focus to cater specifically to businesses, RelaxifyApp has forged strategic partnerships with three distinguished organizations: Re:benefit, Club Health, and myWorld. These valuable collaborations serve as a testament to the unwavering trust and confidence industry leaders place in RelaxifyApp's innovative platform, which is dedicated to enhancing the well-being of employees.
By joining forces with RelaxifyApp, forward-thinking companies are proactively addressing the mental health needs of their workforce and fostering a culture of care and support. The partnerships are a testament to RelaxifyApp's proven track record in delivering exceptional mental health solutions that drive positive organizational outcomes.
"We are honored to aid companies with the evergrowing concerns with absenteeism, decreased productivity, employee retention, and burnouts.," added Yoan Petrov, CTO and Co-Founder at Relaxify Ltd. "Our mission is in perfect alignment with organizations' dedication to prioritizing employee well-being, and by joining forces, we have the power to create a profound impact on the mental health landscape. Together, we can foster a culture of care and support that transforms the well-being of employees worldwide."
"RelaxifyApp's team of experts is committed to ongoing innovation and platform evolution, ensuring our position at the forefront of mental health solutions for companies," says Tome Nedinkovski, Head of Psychology & Co-founder at Relaxify Ltd. "Moving forward, our goal is to expand the range and diversity of features we provide, empowering employees to proactively manage their well-being."
For more information about RelaxifyApp and its mental health platform, please visit https://relaxifyapp.com/ or contact Aleksandar Stankov at info@relaxifyapp.com.
About RelaxifyApp: Developed by a team of dedicated psychologists, RelaxifyApp is a comprehensive, science-based platform that prioritizes your cognitive, physical, social, and emotional well-being. With a mission to enhance mental health and satisfaction within companies, RelaxifyApp leverages gamified mental health technologies to inspire positivity and improve quality of life. By empowering individuals and organizations alike, RelaxifyApp enables cultivating positive work environments and the optimization of mental health.
