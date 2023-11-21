RelaxifyApp Recommended by The CEE Startup Challenge as One of The Top 100 Companies That Deserve Investors' Attention
The CEE Startup Challenge, powered by Vestbee is the biggest online competition dedicated to regional startups and scaleups Europe, raising seed, pre-series A.AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RelaxifyApp Recommended by The CEE Startup Challenge as One of The Top 100 Companies That Deserve Investors' Attention
Sofia,Bulgaria: Relaxifyapp is proud to announce that we have been reviewed , listed and recommended by the CEE Startup Challenge as one of the top 100 promising companies that are worth investors' attention.
The CEE Startup Challenge, powered by Vestbee is the biggest online competition dedicated to regional startups and scaleups from Central and Eastern Europe, raising seed, pre-series A, series A and beyond in crucial verticals.
“It has been a magnificent experience, we have had a chance to meet so many interesting people in the world of finance and investments and we have been approached by quite a few, so the whole experience is very promising for us.” says Aleksandar Stankov, CEO and Co-Founder at RelaxifyApp. “The CEE Startup Challenge was a great opportunity to present our apps as well as to meet like minded professionals.”
Yoan Petrov, CTO and Co-founder at RelaxifyApp, added: “This event has given us the chance to see our ideas and our apps through the eyes of the investors as well as future users of our apps. Being recommended as one of the 100 TOP APPS that deserve investors attention is such a great confirmation and affirmation of all of our efforts so far"
About RelaxifyApp: RelaxifyApp’s mission is to achieve better mental health conditions through inner peace and balance. By utilizing gamification, Relaxify App motivates the user to be persistent in the process of achieving their goals.
