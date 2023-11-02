Registration Now Open for Maryland’s Best Expo 2024

November 2, 2023

ANNAPOLIS, MD (November 2, 2023) – Maryland’s Best Agriculture and Maryland’s Best Seafood are once again hosting the Maryland’s Best Expo on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at the Naval Academy Stadium in Annapolis. Registration is now open and exhibitors, buyers, and sponsors are encouraged to apply.

“Farmers are doing the critical work of actually running the farm and growing the food,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “It’s very challenging for them to also be a sales person, a marketing person and an accountant. The Expo is designed to help make the connections so that farms can grow and the farmers can get back to what they do best.”

The expo connects growers and producers to local, regional, and national buyers. For a small fee, exhibitors may participate in the expo as well as have the opportunity to also place ads in the Maryland’s Best Expo Guide – a comprehensive list of all growers in attendance that is distributed to buyers at the event and throughout the year as requested.

There is no fee for buyers to attend and all restaurants, schools, institutions, distributors, economic development officials, University of Maryland Extension agents, and regional agricultural marketing officials are invited.

Sponsorship opportunities for the expo start as low as $750. Additionally sponsorship ads can be purchased for just $100. Registration can be found at the Maryland’s Best website; sponsorship inquiries can go to Audrey Broomfield at audrey.broomfield@maryland.gov.

In addition to the expo, registered buyers and growers will have the opportunity to attend a reception on Monday, January 8 from 6-8pm at the Annapolis Historic Inns. The social gathering will feature local beer, wine, and spirits for buyers to sample and offer a more informal setting for attendees to meet. Secretary Atticks will also be in attendance and will speak to the importance of buying local food.

There are limited spots available for exhibitors and it is based on a first come, first serve basis. As in years past, it is anticipated that the event will sell out!

Event Details

January 8 – Cocktail Hour

6-8-pm

Annapolis Historic Inns

58 State Circle, Annapolis, MD 21401

Free but registration required.

January 9 – Maryland’s Best Expo

10am- 2pm

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

550 Taylor Ave, Annapolis, MD 21401

Registration required.

For questions, please reach out to Audrey Broomfield at audrey.broomfield@maryland.gov

