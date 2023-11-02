TSU Athletics, Nobody Trashes Tennessee kickoff 3rd Annual No Trash November

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee State University (TSU) Athletics is teaming up with the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) Nobody Trashes Tennessee on Friday. Nov. 3 to kick off No Trash November, a month-long statewide initiative encouraging Tennesseans to participate in cleanup events in their communities.

"Our Big Blue pride runs deep and we are proud to play a role in keeping our community clean and safe by hosting a cleanup for No Trash November again this year,” said TSU Director of Athletics Dr. Mikki Allen. Approximately 100 TSU coaches, student-athletes, and athletic department staff will be cleaning up along Ed Temple Blvd. from Dr. Walter S. Davis Blvd to Clarksville Highway.

"We are thrilled to have TSU Athletics as a No Trash November campaign partner again this year,” said Brittany Morris, TDOT Beautification Office. “TSU is joining volunteers from across the state that are coming together in November to help us in our mission to prevent and reduce litter in Tennessee.”

DATE + TIME

Fri., Nov. 3, 9:30 – 11 a.m.

WHERE

TSU Indoor Practice Field Parking Lot

3621 Dr. Walter S Davis Blvd, Nashville, TN 37208

CLEANUP ROUTE

Ed Temple Blvd from Dr. Walter S. Davis Blvd to Clarksville Highway. Volunteers will clean up along four designated sections of the route.

MEDIA AVAILABILITIES

· Brian “Penny” Collins, TSU Head Men’s Basketball Coach

· Ty Evans, TSU Head Women’s Basketball Coach

· Dwight Pope, TSU Head Cheerleader Coach

· TSU Student-Athletes

· Brittany Morris, TDOT Highway Beautification Office

WHO

· 100 volunteer student-athletes

· Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) Nobody Trashes Tennessee

· Nashville Department of Transportation and Multimodal Infrastructure (NDOT)

EVENT MEDIA CONTACT

Amy Gray, Gray Public Relations, 615.497.1799

Dawnyell Fletcher, Director of Student-Athlete Services, 479.445.4000

