Horizon Goodwill Industries Announces Strategic Leadership Promotions
Horizon Goodwill Industries (HGI) is proud to announce the promotion of three dedicated individuals to new leadership positions within the organization.HAGERSTOWN, MD, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Horizon Goodwill Industries (HGI) is proud to announce the promotion of three dedicated individuals to new leadership positions within the organization. These strategic advancements underscore HGI's commitment to fostering growth and development from within its talented team.
Debra Carbaugh, a seasoned professional with an impressive 19-year tenure at HGI, has been appointed Chief of Staff and Assistant VP of Strategic Initiatives. In her previous role as Director of Training and Development, Debra demonstrated reliable leadership, and her years of dedication to the organization bring unparalleled experience to the position. Leveraging that experience alongside a deep understanding of the local community and broader Goodwill network, Debra will now play a crucial role in supporting Board of Directors activities, leading strategic initiatives, and extending executive-level capacity.
Tammy Elrick, who started at HGI in 2016 as a Vocational Case Manager, has been promoted to the position of Interim Director of Training and Development. Tammy has served the last two years as a Workforce Development Instructor, playing a pivotal role in shaping the skills and capabilities of HGI’s workforce. Her hands-on experience not only showcases her commitment to the organization's mission but also positions her uniquely to lead the Training and Development department.
Additionally, we are pleased to announce the promotion of Kenneth Winebrenner to the role of Interim Director of Human Resources. Kenneth, who joined HGI as an Employment Specialist in 2016, brings valuable experience within the organization. He has consistently demonstrated a commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive workplace culture.
These promotions reflect HGI's confidence in the exceptional talents of its team members and the organization's dedication to nurturing leadership from within. As Debra, Tammy, and Kenneth take on their new roles, Horizon Goodwill Industries looks forward to continued growth, innovation, and success.
