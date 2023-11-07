Ship & Shore Environmental Consolidates its Presence in China

Leading the Way to Cleaner Skies: A glimpse of Ship & Shore China’s latest air pollution control system installation, showcasing our commitment to a greener future. Strengthening Global Bonds: Our President meets with the dedicated team of our China subsidiary, marking a new chapter in our commitment to clean air solutions.

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc. (S&SE), a global leader in environmental and energy solutions, reaffirms its mission to tackle environmental challenges with precision and innovation through its China subsidiary, Ship & Shore China (AuSSE). S&SE China, operating as its own independent entity, has made significant strides in China over the last few years, enhancing operations and attaining the primary goal of helping improve air quality as part of its commitment to curb pollution and foster environmental responsibility and sustainability in this critical market.

Between 2013 and 2021, China, the world’s second-largest economy, improved overall air quality by more than 40% while the average lifespan of residents increased by more than two years, according to a report by the University of Chicago’s Energy Policy Institute.

However, lately the numbers have been more grim. As an example, Beijing’s PM2.5 pollution levels increased 27% year-on-year in the first eight months of 2023, putting the city at risk of violating the national air quality standards this year, after meeting them for the first time in 2021. The year-on-year increase took place mainly in the first quarter, but August levels were also higher than in 2022. Ozone levels averaged across China’s cities increased 13.9% year on year in August.

Founded in 2017, Ship & Shore China (AuSSE) rapidly emerged as a dynamic subsidiary of Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc., showcasing its adaptability to meet the unique and stringent requirements of the Chinese market. Employing state-of-the-art technology enhancements, it ensures solutions are tailored to address local challenges, enhancing their effectiveness and efficiency. With its extensive experience and product portfolio in industrial air pollution capture and control systems, S&SE collaborates closely with local Chinese organizations to implement solutions that align with China's aggressive environmental targets. In addition, Ship & Shore’s CEO Anoosheh Oskouian has been advising the Chinese EPA since the company entered the China market.

"Our transcontinental teamwork with our subsidiary in China, highlighted by my recent visit, is a testament to our shared passion for environmental excellence, echoing our commitment to cleaner air, both at home and abroad. We integrate US innovation with China's regulations to design and construct air pollution control systems that make a global impact while respecting local requirements, reflecting our commitment to a cleaner, healthier world," said Anoosheh Oskouian, CEO of Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc.

Recent visits underscore the importance of cross-border collaboration and the global synergy within S&SE. Anoosheh Oskouian, CEO of S&SE, recently visited China, emphasizing our commitment to our Chinese operations. Additionally, we are thrilled to announce the forthcoming visit of Joon Lai to our U.S. headquarters, further cementing the strong ties between our teams in different parts of the world.

Our presence in China is a testament to our commitment to addressing environmental challenges on a global scale. S&SE China's journey has been marked by notable achievements, one of which is the pivotal role played by Joon Lai, Director of Engineering and Sales for Asia.

Joon received his training with S&SE at our headquarters in Signal Hill, California, where he acquired invaluable expertise. His role has been instrumental in transferring this knowledge back to China, thus enhancing the capabilities of our local team. This knowledge exchange has been essential in our continuous efforts to align our operations with Chinese regulations and environmental requirements.

S&SE's unwavering commitment remains focused on providing tailored solutions that effectively meet the demands and regulations of the Chinese market. We pride ourselves on understanding the intricacies of the local environmental landscape, ensuring that our solutions contribute positively to the region's sustainability.

Innovation and Adaptation

S&SE’s commitment to innovation and adaptation is at the core of its operations. We continually refine our designs to align with China's regulations and environmental needs, ensuring that our solutions remain on the cutting edge of environmental technology. Our ability to adapt and innovate is a key driver of our success.

In conclusion, Ship & Shore Environmental is proud of the progress made by its independent subsidiary, Ship & Shore China (AuSSE), a testament to our global mission to tackle environmental challenges. Our dedication to tailored solutions and innovation continues to drive our success, positioning us as a leading player in the global environmental solutions landscape.

Multinational companies with branches in China are encouraged to contact Ship & Shore China (AuSSE) at asiasales@shipandshore.com for their pollution abatement needs. Ship & Shore China (AuSSE) is staffed by local sales, engineering, and project management personnel, with continued support from the U.S. headquarters.

About Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc.

Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc. is a Long Beach, California-based, woman-owned, certified business specializing in air pollution capture and control systems for industrial applications. Ship & Shore helps major manufacturers meet Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) abatement challenges by providing customized, energy efficient air pollution abatement systems for various industries, resulting in improved operational efficiency and tailored "green" solutions. Since 2000, Ship & Shore has been prepared to handle and advise on the full spectrum of environmental needs with its complete array of engineering and manufacturing capabilities and global offices around the U.S., Canada, Europe, Middle East, India, Thailand, China, and more. The Ship & Shore Technical Engineering Team has custom designed tailored solutions for clients throughout the world. For more information about Ship & Shore China (AuSSE) visit https://en.ssecn.com/about/.