New Beans Route ‘In-App Safety Training’ Feature Automates Captive Safety for FedEx Ground Contractors
The leading technology vendor for contractors has teamed up with Safety Forward to help contractors stay compliant.
Safety is always a key focus area for ISPs. If your drivers aren’t completing their training, it not only builds bad habits but can also result in significant monetary losses in case of an accident.”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beans.ai, a geospatial data company that maps complex addresses and surrounding points of interest, has added a new feature to its unified logistics management platform, Beans Route, to help independent service providers stay compliant. Drivers can now complete their assigned monthly safety training from within the Beans Route app. Beans.ai has partnered with Safety Forward, an approved safety training provider, to bring this latest technology to its customers.
“Safety is always a key focus area for FedEx ISPs. If your drivers aren’t completing their training on time, it not only builds bad habits but can also result in significant monetary losses in case of an accident. We are thrilled to have found a partner like Safety Forward who takes their customers’ pain points as seriously as we do,” said Vikram Sekhon, Head of Business Development at Beans.ai. “Safety Forward has already significantly increased the safety performance of our clients, and now that same high-level training will be fully integrated across the board and more readily available to both managers and drivers.”
“Let's face it. Drivers do not want to spend extra time completing safety training. We understand this, but also value the importance of giving your drivers' safety information that could help prevent an accident”, said Safety Forward VP Sales Nate Dahl. “With this in mind, our goal has always been to provide safety training in a user-friendly format, so we made our program and integration with Beans, as easy to use as possible for both the contractor AND driver!” Ultimately, we do not want your drivers to leave their home terminal stressed or in a rush because they just spent extra time attending a lengthy safety meeting or become frustrated with cumbersome online training. We feel adding stress to a dispatching driver defeats the purpose of any safety training at all… and a stressed driver makes mistakes. This is why we aim to keep our training simple, while keeping your drivers happy, less rushed, and most importantly SAFE.”
This integration will mean the approved and required training modules will be accessible via the same mobile app that FedEx Ground ISPs use to manage all the other essential business management functions such as location improvement, route optimization, scheduling, timekeeping, and maintenance. This will also remove the need for the contractors or their Business Contacts to constantly follow up with the drivers who are falling behind in their monthly safety training.
“We take our partnerships very seriously. It takes a lot of persistence, technical depth, and will to solve a customer’s problem,” said Vikram Sekhon, Head of Business Development for Beans Route. “Beans Route and Safety Forward worked tirelessly to bring this integration to a point where the contractors can put their safety training on an auto-pilot.”
About Beans.ai
Beans.ai is a geospatial data creation company that maps complex addresses and surrounding points of interest, including building entrances and stairwells, that prove critical in efficiently locating hard-to-find destinations. Access to Beans.ai’s data precisely navigates to the second address’s front door through a series of semantic waypoints. With over 8 million apartment units mapped, Beans.ai hosts the largest database of precise mapping locations in the United States. For additional information, please visit www.beans.ai.
