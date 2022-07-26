Beans Route and Kelly Anderson Group integrate FedEx Ground-certified safety training into a last mile delivery platform
FedEx required safety training is now automated in the Beans Route platform along with dispatch, scheduling, timesheets and routing.PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beans Route and Kelly Anderson Group (KAG) today announced that they have entered into an agreement that will fully integrate KAG’s Impact e-Learning FedEx-certified safety training program into the Beans Route last mile delivery platform. The agreement will provide FedEx Ground contractors with a unified software solution that includes advanced routing, timesheets, maintenance, back-office functions and now the Impact e-Learning industry-leading safety.
“Safety is always a major concern for FedEx contractors, which is why we are so excited about this enhanced partnership,” said Nitin Gupta, CEO of Beans.ai. “Impact e-Learning has already significantly increased the safety performance of our clients, and now that same high-level training will be fully integrated across the board and more readily available to both managers and drivers.”
“We are extremely excited to have the Impact e-Learning safety training library be integrated with Beans' platform! Beans is a great partner in furthering safety culture,” says Laura Crawford, Manager of Final Mile Impact e-Learning.
The Beans Route/Impact e-Learning collaboration will mean that the approved and required training modules will be integrated into the same software platform that FedEx Ground contractors use to coordinate a host of other essential last mile functions such as routing, scheduling and maintenance. It will result in much faster recognition and resolution of safety issues before they have a chance to cause serious problems. Drivers will have the advantage of a much richer and issue specific curriculum from which to draw upon. Dispatchers will now have a more complete dashboard that will allow them to better integrate safety considerations into their daily decisions.
“This agreement came about because of the dedication to excellence that is part of both companies’ cultures. The Impact “Train the Trainer” program has shown true innovation in its field,” said Vikram Sekhon, Head of Business Development for Beans Route. “Meanwhile, Beans Route has already transformed itself from a routing system to a unified platform covering all aspects of the ground contractor business, including driver recruitment. Integrating the Impact e-Learning training into that already strong platform will be a game changer for the industry”.
Beans Route is a product of Beans.ai, a geospatial data company founded four years ago in Palo Alto, CA. It already powers 4% of all parcel deliveries in the USA with a growing client list that includes FedEx Ground, OnTrac, POS Malaysia, CXT Software, Uber, HERE and Instacart. In the public sector it provides geocoding services to over 35 cities, enabling their first responders to reach people at risk as quickly as possible. Beans Route has significantly improved parcel delivery times and lowered costs through a system of semantic waypoints that lead directly to the customer’s front door. Its proprietary geocoded database of over twelve million apartments, coupled with its powerful routing algorithms, is challenging the status quo and pioneering new ways to efficiently get people and packages where they need to be. Please follow Beans Route on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook for additional news.
Founded over 25 years ago, Kelly Anderson Group has become one of the industry’s leading providers of e-Learning, Recruiting, Retention, and DRO Management. Final Mile KAG services are under the Impact Solutions titles: Impact e-Learning, Impact Recruiting, Impact Retention and Impact DRO Management. These divisions of Kelly Anderson Group were created specifically for the delivery (final mile) world and to distinguish such services apart from other KAG departments. To learn more about how KAG can help your business, visit www.kellyandersongroup.com. For all inquiries, call 417.451.0853 or email contact@kellyandersongroup.com. To keep up with further news, follow KAG on social media: Facebook @KellyAndersonGroup, Instagram @kellyandersongroup, Twitter @KellyAndersonG4, and LinkedIn Kelly Anderson Group.
