Optima Overnight Selects Beans.ai's Cutting-Edge AI-Powered Last-Mile Delivery Management Suite to Strengthen Operations
The move is designed to help improve Optima’s efficiency and visibility in a highly competitive delivery service market.
We cut Optima's time to dispatch by over an hour daily across all facilities. Now, dispatchers have a live operational view that helps triage issues in real-time and reduce failed deliveries”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Beans.ai, the leading last-mile software solution provider, announced today that Optima Overnight, the leading regional parcel carrier, has chosen its AI-powered dispatch and routing solution to power its last-mile operations.
— Vikram Sekhon
For the past decade, Optima Overnight has been the go-to regional parcel carrier for all shippers in the New England area. Due to its continued focus on adopting cutting-edge technology to provide the best delivery experience, Optima will deploy Beans’ dispatch, route optimization, proof-of-delivery, and fleet management features to increase efficiency and visibility across its fleet of 250+ vehicles.
"Seamless delivery experience for the end recipients is the top priority at Optima Overnight," said Len Braudis, CEO of Optima. "Industry has changed rapidly in the past few years, but working with Beans.ai will allow us to continue to elevate our delivery standards by monitoring live operations, optimizing our routes, and capturing AI-powered proof-of-delivery."
To rapidly surpass the competition, Optima will leverage Beans' proprietary front door location data and advanced route optimization to cut down failed deliveries and reduce dispatch time. This will help Optima minimize fuel consumption, reduce carbon footprint, and significantly improve driver experience with Beans.ai's modern driver app.
"Drivers are now using high-quality delivery apps and retaining drivers is a critical part of our success story,” states James Blondek, Optima’s Director of Operations. “We believe in setting our drivers, dispatchers, and operations team up for success so that they can do their jobs effectively. Fortunately, Beans' driver app has several features that our drivers absolutely love. It navigates them to the front door, shows them gate codes, and allows them to save custom information. They can use it seamlessly in network areas with poor connection, and the pre-dispatch scan, release scan, and proof-of-delivery features ensure they are maximizing their earnings by reducing errors. We now have access to actionable key metrics across our warehouse and on-road operations, even though the legacy systems are not built for this.”
"We cut Optima's time to dispatch by over an hour daily across all facilities,” confirms Vikram Sekhon, Head of Business Development at Beans.ai. “Now, dispatchers don't have to rely on multiple systems, and having a live operational view helps triage issues in real-time and reduce the number of packages that get misdelivered or come back to the station at the end of the day."
With this, Optima joins a growing number of last-mile carriers that choose Beans.ai to improve their operations and enhance customers' experience.
For more information about Beans.ai, or to contact, please visit https://www.beans.ai/.
About Beans.ai
Beans is a pioneering technology firm specializing in AI-powered routing and dispatch solutions enriched by advanced geospatial data analytics. By harnessing the power of data and artificial intelligence, Beans’ proprietary last-mile delivery management platform empowers companies to overcome complex delivery challenges and optimize operations.
About Optima Overnight
Optima Overnight offers regional next day, last mile delivery service to over 1000 zip codes throughout New England. The company’s services are available at a very economical cost to businesses, enabling them to save up to 40% over national carriers. Optima boasts a 99% on-time delivery rate and represents a great option for businesses with volume small parcel shipments in its territory – all while offering superior customer service.
