National HomeCorp announces affordable new homes coming soon to Walnut Bend in Seguin, Texas

National HomeCorp, "America's Affordable Builder," announces new affordable homes coming soon to Walnut Bend in Seguin, Texas
National HomeCorp, (NHC) "America's Affordable Builder," announced today that new affordable homes are coming soon to Walnut Bend in Seguin, Texas.
Walnut Bend is a new community of homes in Seguin near New Braunfels, Texas. National HomeCorp’s newly built and affordable homes will start in the $220s with sizes ranging from 1,209 to 4,000 square feet. NHC’s Liberty series of one-and-two-story homes feature between 3-6 bedrooms, 2-4 baths, and 2-car garages.
Homebuyers can choose from distinctive open and flexible floor plans. These contemporary designs present eight-foot-high ceilings, laminate countertops, GE appliances and Shaker cabinets, plus, LED lighting, central air and heating systems, and more. As a bonus, residents will receive a landscaping package.
“We are proud to offer these quality constructed and affordable new homes in historic Seguin’s newest community,” said Michael Bergman, president and co-founder for National HomeCorp.
National HomeCorp is offering new construction homes with 100% financing, or In House Financing with $4,000 toward closing costs. All homes carry a third-party 2/10 warranty.
Walnut Bend is located at 801 Altapass Hills near the Guadalupe River and nearby Seguin’s quaint downtown (recognized by the National Register of Historic Places), regional medical center, Texas Lutheran University and provides easy access to San Antonio’s cultural and economic benefits as well as Jefferson Elementary, Briesemeister Middle School and Seguin High School.
Homebuyers can learn more about the special opportunities to purchase affordable new homes at Walnut Bend by calling 830-590-1545 or by visiting nationalhomecorp.com.
About National HomeCorp:
As America’s Affordable Builder, the National Home Corporation (NHC), strives to bring affordable housing with maximum square footage and useability to the market. Established in 2021, NHC has built over 500 homes in Florida, Texas, Alabama, North Carolina and Missouri and plans to bring its cost saving strategies nationwide. NHC also partners with NHC Mortgage and NHC Title to streamline the purchasing process and with every home closing, NHC donates $100 to Homeaid, a nonprofit dedicated to ending homelessness across the U.S. To learn more, please visit www.nationalhomecorp.com
