Ahead of Veterans Day,Veteran-owned Publishing Firm Gracefully Global Group Honored w/Literary, Community Service Awards

Firm picks up multiple literary awards coast-to-coast, from 2 organizations; Founder honored by American Latino Veterans Association in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON D.C., WASHINGTON D.C., USA, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Air Force veteran Graciela Tiscareño-Sato, Founder of Gracefully Global Group, creator of inspirational literature, including the first bilingual children's aviation trilogy where Mamá flies a military jet, has been recognized by three different organizations for their latest publication.

In Los Angeles, "Taking Flight with Captain Mama/Despegando con Capitán Mamá," the third book in the groundbreaking Captain Mama series showing imagery of women, mothers, and Latinas flying military airplanes, received the Gold Medal in the category “Best Book About Military Service.” The organization that bestowed this honor on this title (and the Bronze Medal in the “Best Educational Children’s Picture Book” category too) was Empowering Latino Futures, founded by Edward James Olmos, at their annual International Latino Book Awards ceremony.

On the other side of the USA, at the Military Writers Society of America awards gala in New London, Connecticut, this title picked up a medal in the Children’s Picture Book category. This bilingual trilogy was inspired by Captain Tiscareño-Sato’s decade of service and by her son when he called her Captain Mamá after seeing her in her flight suit.

This week, the Founder was one of five people honored by the American Latino Veterans Association expo and awards at the AT&T Forum in Washington D.C.

“I do this work in Spanish and English to be the role model I wish I could’ve seen as a child,” said Tiscareño-Sato. "Sharing my unusual daughter of Mexican immigrants to military aviator story through bilingual children's books inspires students to imagine themselves as educated Americans, as aviators, as technology professionals, as authors, and more. Receiving these literary awards, one on each coast, from two different organizations, and being honored with a Community Service Award by my fellow Latino veterans, affirms that the unique work we do to diversify the sky and expand the pool of who is seen as a veteran, matters to many people nationwide.”

Ziwa Hampshire, a fourth-grade teacher who’s invited Tiscareño-Sato for multiple assemblies said about the awarded title, “In Taking Flight from Captain Mama, readers are immersed as they live an inclusive story of service, curiosity and courage. Graciela's adventurous story-telling and Linda's engaging illustrations lead you on a lasting journey.”

Graciela was awarded a four-year Air Force ROTC scholarship that made attendance at her dream school, the University of California at Berkeley, possible. Four and a half years later, her parents drove back to Berkeley from Colorado to pin Second Lieutenant bars on her shoulders. She was selected for UNT Flight school (Undergraduate Navigator Training.) Upon completion, she served nearly a decade as a navigator and instructor onboard the KC-135R aerial refueling tanker. She became the first Latina Air Force aviator to earn an Air Medal for combat air operations (Operation Southern Watch over Iraq.)

Her global adventures and a bedtime chat with her third child, inspired her to write "Good Night Captain Mama/Buenas Noches Capitán Mamá," the first bilingual English/Spanish children's book about a mother who serves in the military. That series debut and the second title in series ("Captain Mama’s Surprise / La Sorpresa de Capitán Mamá") won a combined six awards in international literary competitions before these latest honors.

“For Veterans Day celebrations, I want to make sure the voices and stories of women who have served in our armed forces are front and center in our school and library programs. That’s why I write – to make that conversation inclusive, to show that Latinas and mamás are veterans too!”

About Gracefully Global Group LLC

Gracefully Global Group LLC is in the business of inspiración. Our innovative literature can be found in schools, libraries, and homes in 48 of 50 U.S. States and several countries outside the USA. The firm’s professional development title, "B.R.A.N.D. Before your Resumé: Your Marketing Guide for Veterans & Military Service Members Entering Civilian Life," was awarded the Silver Medal in the How to/Business category last fall by the Military Writers Society of America.

Using award-winning multicultural literature, the firm helps organizations with diversity and inclusion initiatives reaching out to military communities with a creative blend of literature, marketing, and public speaking offerings. See our offerings at: shop.gracefullyglobal.com/

Graciela Tiscareño-Sato, Bilingual Keynote Speaker