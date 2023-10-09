Inspirational bilingual Air Force aviation veteran and author Captain Mama, at Wings Over Houston airshow (Oct 14-15)

Captain Mama dressing up a teen girl in her flight suit Captain Mama at school assembly with girls Captain Mama booth at KC-135 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Thunderbirds flying overhead

Graciela Tiscareño-Sato's award-winning children's aviation book trilogy was inspired by her decade of service on the KC-135 refueling tanker

Readers are immersed as they live an inclusive story of service, curiosity and courage. Graciela's adventurous story-telling and Linda's engaging illustrations lead you on a lasting journey. ” — Ziwa Hampshire, fourth-grade teacher

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Woman-veteran-owned independent educational publisher Gracefully Global Group announces the return of the bilingual Captain Mama flightline experience next weekend to Houston’s annual CAF Wings Over Houston airshow, October 14-15. The airshow will take place at Ellington Field from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on both days.

At this airshow, the public will enjoy a bilingual author meet-and-greet event, kids will have the opportunity to dress up in military flight suits, and families can ask an Air Force veteran questions about her service and the Air Force ROTC scholarship that made her college education immediately possible after high school.

At last year’s airshow in Houston, we launched "Taking Flight with Captain Mama/Despegando con Capitán Mamá," the third book in the award-winning series. This year, we return to the flightline with a newly-awarded literary medal for the title from the Military Writers Society of America.

In the series debut, "Good Night, Captain Mama / Buenas noches, Capitán Mamá," a young boy named Marco learns why his mother wears a military flight suit and why she serves.

In the second book, "Captain Mama’s Surprise / La sorpresa de Capitán Mamá," Marco leads his class field trip to tour the aerial refueling jet where his mother works and narrates the experience in the unique voice of a military-connected child.

Tiscareño-Sato was inspired to create the series by her son when he first saw her in her flight suit and called her “Captain Mamá.” The series takes place onboard the KC-135 refueling tanker, where Tiscareño-Sato flew for nearly eight years. The first two titles in the series have won six literary awards in international competitions. Second revised editions of both titles were published in summer 2022.

Now, in the third book, "Taking Flight with Captain Mama," Marco narrates as he and his classmates take to the sky onboard the KC-135 tanker. They see a diverse military aircrew, led by women, in action refueling some of the coolest jets in the Air Force, and witness what happens during an emergency.

Ziwa Hampshire, a fourth-grade teacher, said, “I can't wait for readers across the globe to experience Captain Mama's third story. Young and old alike are visually and mentally immersed as they live an inclusive story of service, curiosity and courage. Graciela's adventurous story-telling, Linda's rich, engaging illustrations and Kiyoshi's origami design activity all meld together to lead you on a lasting journey, with ideas that extend far beyond the end of the book.”

The entire trilogy will be available at the Captain Mama booth, planned to be located at the KC-135 refueling tanker static display. Meet the author, have your books signed, and see the author’s flight suits, which children will be invited to try on so they can feel closer to the dream of becoming an aviator. Parents: grab your phone cameras to create an unforgettable airshow memory.

For more info about the Captain Mama book series, the author’s airshow calendar, Teacher Packs with embroidered patches, downloadable Virtual Author Visit Packages in (English and Spanish) for classrooms, teacher testimonials, and more, please visit CaptainMama.com

Graciela will be in Houston and available for interviews from Oct 10–15th. She’ll be delivering aviation-themed school assemblies and family engagement events, in English and Spanish, in two school districts. Reach the author directly at (510) 542-9449 to coordinate a visit to one of the eight schools she’ll visit this week OR an interview at the Captain Mama booth at the Wings over Houston airshow (Saturday or Sunday); Email the author at grace@CaptainMama.com.

Graciela Tiscareño-Sato, Bilingual Keynote Speaker