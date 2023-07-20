Graciela Tiscareño-Sato (Captain Mama) in Oshkosh to boost visibility of Women Military Aviators & Latinas in Aviation

Book review by Commander Trish Beckman, US Navy (retired), Naval Flight Officer (Navigator) teens wearing Captain's Mama's flight suits Captain Mama booth at KC-135 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Thunderbirds flying overhead

Air Force vet now children's book author will give WomenVenture Forum talk July 25, 4 p.m. “How to Reach Girls (in Spanish) who've Never Been on an Airplane.”

Graciela crafted a bilingual story blending military aviation, engineering, & career opportunities while on a school field trip.Captain Mama inspires students to pursue exciting careers like aviation.” — Karla Orosco, bilingual science teacher

MADISON, WISCONSIN, USA, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gracefully Global Group announces that our Founder, U.S. Air Force aviation veteran turned award-winning children’s book author Graciela Tiscareño-Sato (aka Captain Mama), will attend her first EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin next week as a WomenVenture Forum speaker. She will help to staff the Latinas in Aviation booth at WomenVenture, and also represent Women Military Aviators as a long-time member as the latter group celebrates 50 years of women in modern military aviation and 30 years of women serving in combat aviation roles.

Tiscareño-Sato, who is actively on the national airshow circuit and in May in Hillsboro, Oregon became the first person in the USA to narrate an entire airshow in Spanish as the “Avionarradora,” is on a mission to diversity the sky with more young people from our nation’s fastest-growing demographic. As the daughter of Mexican immigrants, she knows her pathway to military aviation was extremely unusual (the details of which she shares at school assemblies and keynote presentations); she wants to instead normalize young Latinas and Latinos growing up aspiring to become aviators and being surrounded by role models who can mentor them.

“As the daughter of immigrants, whose university education at UC Berkeley was made possible by an Air Force ROTC scholarship and who later enjoyed a fascinating career as an Air Force officer and navigator on the flying gas station known as the KC-135, I’m thrilled to be attending the nation’s largest gathering of aviation enthusiasts," said Ms. Tiscareño-Sato. "I look forward to speaking on Tuesday at 4 p.m. to equip others on HOW TO reach and mentor kids like me and my four siblings so that more of us can fly as adults. I do everything I can to attract more first-time families to our nation’s airshows because my parents never heard about airshows happening in Colorado when I was a child. I had zero exposure to airplanes until I was a college student. That’s why I created the bilingual Captain Mama Experience to serve communities coast-to-coast, with Spanish-language airshow promotion (including at school assemblies), announcing, and family engagement services on the flightline. We must all do a better, more intentional job outreaching to the Hispanic community during this time of severe shortages of aviation professionals in military and civilian sectors.”

Graciela will showcase her award-winning, bilingual Captain Mama children’s aviation book trilogy, inspired by her aviation service, at the Latinas in Aviation booth in the EAA WomenVenture. Also at the booth, visitors will be able to meet retired Lt. Colonel Olga Custodio, the first Latina who completed Air Force pilot training and one of the first Latinas to become an airline Captain. "Latinas in Aviation" is a groundbreaking compendium of uniquely inspirational aviation pathway stories written by Latinas and pilot Jacqueline Ruiz (translated into Spanish as Latinas en la Aviación). In October, Latinas in Aviation will become a non-profit organization committed to funding and awarding scholarships to get more Latinas into the sky.

Graciela will also join members of Women Military Aviators who will be meeting and greeting women currently serving on active duty, the Reserves and the Guard, to encourage them to join the unique sisterhood of WMA. 2023 is the “Year of She,” – our nation is celebrating the service of women military aviators and the 50-year and 30-year milestones described in the WMA press release (and media assets) here.

"Taking Flight with Captain Mama / Despegando con Capitán Mamá" is the latest title in Tiscareño-Sato’s seven-time, award-winning, bilingual children's aviation book series; it was named a finalist this week in the 2023 Military Writers Society of America book awards and will be honored at the MWSA gala in September. The author was inspired to create the series the night her son first saw her in her flight suit and called her “Captain Mamá.”

Karla Orosco, a science teacher who’s invited Tiscareño-Sato for multiple assemblies in her community said, “The author has crafted a story that blends military aviation, engineering, and career opportunities while on a classroom field trip…Captain Mama inspires students, including English language learners, to pursue exciting careers, including aviation.”

For more info about the Captain Mama book series, the airshow calendar, Teacher Packs, Virtual Author Visit Packages in (English and Spanish) for classrooms, teacher testimonials and more, please visit CaptainMama.com.

About Gracefully Global Group LLC

Gracefully Global Group LLC is in the business of inspiration. Since 2010, we have published award-winning, educational literature and digital classroom content for K-12 school districts. Our innovative literature can be found in schools, libraries, and homes in 48 of 50 U.S. States and several countries outside the USA. The firm’s most recent title, B.R.A.N.D. Before your Resumé: Your Marketing Guide for Veterans & Military Service Members Entering Civilian Life was awarded the Silver Medal in the How to/Business category last fall by the Military Writers Society of America. Using award-winning multicultural literature, the firm helps organizations with diversity and inclusion initiatives reaching out to military communities with a creative blend of literature, marketing and public speaking offerings. See our offerings at Shop.GracefullyGlobal.com.

Graciela Tiscareño-Sato, Bilingual Keynote Speaker