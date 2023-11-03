Submit Release
Forwardly Takes Center Stage by Winning Accounting Tech of the Year at the 2023 US Fintech Awards

Forwardly, an emerging leader in business payments, helps businesses achieve zero debt with its innovative instant and same-day automatic invoice collection.

This recognition is a testament to our unwavering focus on delivering the best for our clients and truly making a difference in the accounting tech space.”
— Nick Chandi, CEO and co-Founder of Forwardly
SACRAMENTO, CA, USA, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forwardly, ForwardAI’s innovative payment platform continues its momentum in the fintech realm with back-to-back financial technology award wins. Now the award winner for “Accounting Tech of the Year” at the 2023 US FinTech Awards and the winner of “Best Real-Time Payments Solution” at the PayTech Awards USA 2023, both awards underscore Forwardly's commitment to simplifying the payment experience for businesses in the United States.

Leveraging real-time payment capabilities, Forwardly offers a unique cash flow management tool to small businesses. In doing so, the platform has brought to businesses the convenience of instant payment options similar to popular platforms such as Zelle and Venmo. The essence of Forwardly lies in its transformative power to enhance financial stability for businesses by reducing traditional delays associated with business payments and expediting payment processing.

With the average business waiting a staggering 26.4 days for payment settlement, Forwardly's solution offers a breath of fresh air – bringing immediate payment settlements that curb cash flow gaps. In addition to its instant payment prowess, Forwardly offers free same-day ACH and presents seamless integration with leading accounting platforms like QuickBooks Online and Xero, ensuring real-time automatic reconciliation and eliminating manual tasks.

“We are immensely proud of our team and the innovative solutions we have brought to the table. This recognition is a testament to our unwavering focus on delivering the best for our clients and truly making a difference in the accounting tech space,” remarked Nick Chandi, CEO and Co-Founder of Forwardly.

Forwardly will be showcasing the award-winning payments solution at the QuickBooks Connect conference in Las Vegas on November 12th-15th, 2023. Accountants and bookkeepers are encouraged to book a ride to the show on the Forwardly airport shuttle, enter the online #MovingForwardly Giveaway, or stop by the booth for even more prizes.

