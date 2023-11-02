Humboldt County Seeks Economic Development Study Proposals

This is a press release from the County Administrative Office:

The County of Humboldt has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) seeking qualified professionals to conduct economic studies and analyses to support the county’s economic development effort known as Project Rebound.

Project Rebound is a direct economic development response to the pandemic and is intended to position Humboldt County’s economy to thrive in a post-COVID environment. Thanks to successful advocacy efforts from Senator Alex Padilla and Congressman Jared Huffman, Project Rebound was awarded $218,000 in Community Project Funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development last year. These funds will partly be used to support the completion of a series of industry-specific studies and analyses to aid community-wide long-term economic planning efforts, including the Local and Regional Workforce Development Plan and Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS),

Project Rebound focuses on the creation of new or updated economic development strategies that emphasize economic recovery, self-sufficiency and equity. In order to develop more equitable and effective long-term economic strategies and plans for the community, economic analyses and studies must be conducted. The RFP seeks to establish a consultant to deliver local economic development assessments and formulate actionable strategies for long-term economic and workforce planning so the county is poised to build a resilient and prosperous future.

All proposers will be held to the requirements outlined in the RFP. It is anticipated that the awarded contract will begin Jan. 1, 2024 with services to be provided through Dec. 31, 2024. For detailed information on RFP eligibility and requirements, please visit the Humboldt County Bid Opportunities webpage.

How to apply:

Please refer to the RFP for full application instructions. Requests for clarification or correction and any other questions pertaining to this RFP must be received by Friday, Nov. 10 at 5 p.m. Responses to requests for clarification or correction will be posted via the RFP or before Tuesday, Nov. 14.

All proposals must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17.

Proposals may be subject to public disclosure pursuant to the California Public Records Act. For more information, please call 707-445-7745 or email [email protected].