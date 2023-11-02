Ahipoki Opens Newest Location in Elk Grove California with Grand Opening Event this November
Ahipoki is celebrating the newest location in Northern California with 50% off poke bowls on November 8
We appreciate the warm welcome we have received in Elk Grove since opening in October. We look forward to the opportunity to serve the community”TEMPLE CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ahipoki is celebrating the grand opening of the newest location, Elk Grove, California on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, with 50% off a poke bowl at 7460 Elk Grove Blvd #130, Elk Grove, CA 95757.
— Hengky Huang
In addition, patrons have an opportunity to enter a raffle in restaurant, that day only, for one of ten $25 Ahipoki gift cards and Ahipoki insulated water bottles. Every customer that purchases a bowl that day will receive a coupon valid for a future purchase. Details will be available in the restaurant on November 8 and the contest form.
First taking the poke scene by storm in late 2015, fans have come to know Ahipoki as the ‘go-to’ for quick serve poke bowls. Serving signature poke bowls such as Tuna Luau, Blazing Salmon, Kimchi Shrimp and other sushi grade fish like ahi tuna, salmon and shrimp garnished with a wide selection of vegetables and exotic toppings like daikon sprouts, seaweed salad and masago served over a bowl of rice, salad, or kelp noodles. Hot bowls such as Teriyaki Chicken, Grilled Sriracha Shrimp, Teriyaki Salmon, and other selections are also available.
Ahipoki, one of the top poke restaurants in the country, will open two more California locations in Sylmar and Rialto later this year, in addition to Surprise, Arizona in late 2024.
Fans can stay up-to-date by visiting our social media platforms on Instagram at @ahipoki and Facebook at /Ahipoki. For more information on all restaurants locations, visit www.ahipokibowl.com/storelocator. Customers are limited to one 50% off bowl per person on November 8, 2023 and the offer is available at restaurant only.
About Ahipoki:
Ahipoki features a contemporary twist on traditional Hawaiian poke. Our signature poke bowls are a fusion of the freshest sushi grade fish like salmon and ahi tuna blended with a vibrant mix of vegetable toppings and all tossed in our house-made sauces that create the perfect hand-crafted bowl. Every bite is a flavor packed adventure celebrating a dish rich in history and bursting with modern-day flair.
