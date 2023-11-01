Fey named Co-Chair of National Conference of State Legislatures’ Standing Committee on Transportation

OLYMPIA—Rep. Jake Fey (D-Tacoma) has been appointed to serve as Co-Chair on the National Conference of State Legislatures’ (NCSL) Standing Committee on Transportation. This is a two-year appointment, expiring in August 2025.

To guide the work of the standing committees, the NCSL President and President-Elect appoint one Democrat and one Republican legislator to serve as the Co-Chairs. Fey’s fellow Co-Chair is Rep. Kay Christofferson from Utah. Standing committees develop proposed policies that are considered by the full membership of NCSL.

The standing committee on transportation will meet in-person at NCSL’s 2024 Legislative Summit in August 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky, and again at the 2025 Legislative Summit—when NCSL is celebrating its 50th anniversary—in August 2025 in Boston. Most of the committee’s work is conducted virtually.

“It is a true honor to be appointed to this position and I look forward to working with my legislative colleagues across the U.S. State legislatures across the country face many challenges including implementation of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, as well as dealing with contractor and workforce shortages,” said Fey.