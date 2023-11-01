Submit Release
David Manville Treat: A Wonderful, Loving Father, Husband, and the Best Grandfather

David Manville Treat
November 20, 1940 – October 21, 2023

David Manville Treat passed away October 21, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family.

Dave was born November 20, 1940 to Walter and Lois Treat in Newman CA.

Dave graduated from Orestimba High school in 1958. After high school he toured Europe then decided to join the army, due to his love of Europe. Where he was the stationed in Germany during the Cold War. He also received his AA from CR.  He had numerous jobs growing up. He worked on a Turkey farm, an airport and even was a Police officer. Then finally he worked for PG&E where he ended up moving to Eureka Ca. He retired after 33 yrs.

Dave and Natalie married February 6, 1966 and would go on to have 2 daughters. Dave was a wonderful, loving father and husband. He loved to spend his summers at Trinity Lake with his family and friends. He loved hunting, fishing and was an amazing wood worker.

But most of all Dave was the best grandfather. He loved all of his grandchildren with all his heart.

Dave is survived by his wife Natalie and 2 daughters Terri (Billy) Robison and Trina (Jeremy) Morais. He is also survived by his Brother’s Bob (Pegi) and Phil (Rita) Treat. His Grandchildren Ashley Robison (Sterling), Kendra Robison (Trevor), Kara Bruschi (Chase), Tanner Bruschi and Ryan (Samantha) Morais. Great Grandchildren Raelynn Bruschi. Dave was predeceased by his parents Walter Treat and Lois Treat.
At Dave’s request there will be no services.

