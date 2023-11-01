Discover Dinovember At The Royal Saskatchewan Museum

CANADA, November 2 - Released on November 1, 2023

It's time to celebrate all things dinosaur!

Dinovember is back, as the Royal Saskatchewan Museum (RSM) presents a roaring look at Saskatchewan's dinosaurs, fossils, history and palaeontology.

“Saskatchewan is in for a dino-mite experience this Dinovember,” Premier Scott Moe said. “The RSM’s world-class exhibits, interactive displays, and great programs are a fantastic educational experience for kids and adults alike.”

Home of Scotty, the world's largest Tyrannosaurus rex, dinosaur lovers of all ages will be visiting the CN T.rex Gallery and taking part in exciting activities and programs. Throughout Dinovember visitors are encouraged to wear their best dinosaur gear while at the museum.

"Dinovember is always an exciting time at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "This is a great opportunity to get a glimpse into our province's past and it is always fun to see families dress up and watch their reaction when they hear Scotty's roar. The museum staff work year-round to research and protect new fossil finds, while building exciting programming for all ages to enjoy."

Visitors can pick up a Dinovember scavenger hunt to complete as they wander through the exhibits. The Learning Lab will be open weekends 1:30 pm-3:30 pm throughout the month. Drop-in and learn more about Saskatchewan fossils through hands-on activities.

In addition, guests can visit the new Home: Life in the Anthropocene Gallery along with all the other galleries and the museum shop.

Celebrate Dinovember with a selfie and tag @royalsaskmuseum to join in on the fun.

Other Dinovember Activities:

Tales from the Field - Saturday, November 4:

Join RSM Curator of Palaeontology Dr. Ryan McKellar to learn about field research by RSM scientists. Hear first-hand what it's like to be a RSM palaeontologists during the summer field season and get a first-hand look at some of the RSM's new fossil discoveries.

The program will take place in the RSM Auditorium on Saturday, November 4 from 1-2 pm Drop in at the Learning Lab after the talk - open 2-4 pm.

More information on Dinovember activities and programming is available on the RSM website.

Teachers interested in booking an education program can visit our website and submit an online request.

