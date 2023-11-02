Catalis launches the VT529 Prepaid Card, the latest innovation for 529 College Savings Accounts
VT529 prepaid debit card is free to students and families in the Vermont Higher Education Investment Plan (VT529)
The prepaid card is one of several innovative features designed to modernize the college savings payment experience and improve citizen engagement in a seamless and secure manner”ALPHARETTA, GA, USA, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Vermont 529 College Savings Plan (VT529) announced the launch of an integrated Mastercard Prepaid Card, the latest innovation from Catalis. VT529 parents and students can now pay for eligible education expenses anywhere Mastercard debit is accepted. The card makes it easier than ever for parents and students to pay in-store or online for tuition, textbooks, and supplies.
“We look forward to providing families greater flexibility and accessibility in managing their college savings funds”, said Scott Giles, President, and CEO of the Vermont Student Assistance Corporation (VSAC). “Account owners can now seamlessly enroll and manage their VT529 card as an extension of their VT529 account using a single login.”
“The prepaid card is one of several innovative features designed to modernize the college savings payment experience and improve citizen engagement in a seamless and secure manner,” said Maria Padin, General Manager, Catalis College Savings Solutions.
Catalis, a leading provider of software and services for 529 college savings plans, launched the nation’s first integrated college savings prepaid debit card earlier this year. VT529 is now the second state 529 plan to offer the convenience and efficiency of an integrated prepaid card. The VT529 Card is powered by Transcard, a leading provider of embedded payment solutions.
About Catalis
Catalis is the transformational SaaS and payments solutions partner powering all levels and sizes of government – municipal, county, state, and federal. With deep expertise, a proven track record, and innovative digital solutions, Catalis has empowered public servants across the U.S. and Canada to modernize government and engage citizens. For more information, visit catalisgov.com.
