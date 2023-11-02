Art Pharmacy Selected to Participate in South by Southwest (SXSW) Panel
Healthcare innovators to present on social prescribing during annual event in March 2024
SXSW is an incredible platform, and I’m honored to be amongst this panel of the industry's best minds on social prescribing.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Art Pharmacy, a healthcare-grade social prescribing solution, is proud to announce that it has been chosen to be featured on the South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference and Festivals “Social Prescribing: Bridging the Gap Between Art, Well-Being” panel, taking place from March 8 - 16, 2024 in Austin, Texas.
— Art Pharmacy Founder & CEO Chris Appleton
Composed of arts in healthcare industry professionals, the panel will cover the nation’s emerging social prescribing movement through which healthcare providers prescribe social interventions as a part of care along with its positive impact on health.
Panelists include:
Art Pharmacy Founder Chris Appleton
Johns Hopkins School of Medicine International Arts+Mind Lab Director of Research Dr. Tasha Golden
Industry Expert and Advocate Dr. Benjamin Miller
Musician, Author, and Pediatrician at Milton Pediatric Associates, and Harvard Medical School Faculty Dr. Lisa Wong
“SXSW is an incredible platform, and I’m honored to be amongst this panel of the industry's best minds on social prescribing,” said Appleton. “When done right, social prescribing has the ability to improve health outcomes and reduce the cost of care – both of which are critical given the rising mental health crisis and ever-ballooning costs of healthcare.”
Art Pharmacy’s proprietary smart-matching technology considers patients’ clinical profiles, social needs, and preferences for arts engagement to address the shortage of mental health providers. The company integrates into the care continuum by incorporating patient monitoring and adherence programs. Art Pharmacy remains committed to reducing the operational and cost burden for payers and providers.
“I’m thrilled to join this amazing panel of people thinking outside the box to advance healthcare through arts and culture,” said Golden. “SXSW is about innovation and change-making across sectors, and so much positive change is possible when we link the arts and healthcare sectors to reimagine health and healthcare.”
The SXSW Conference explores the future of technology and culture. Professionals at every stage of their careers will find opportunities for learning, development, inspiration, and networking. The event will feature more than 450 sessions spanning from technology, film, television, music, and beyond.
To learn more about Art Pharmacy, visit www.artpharmacy.co. To view the panel, visit schedule.sxsw.com/2024/events/PP144887. For additional information about SXSW, visit www.sxsw.com.
About Art Pharmacy
Art Pharmacy’s proprietary smart-matching technology considers clinical needs, patient preferences and decades of research to address the shortage of mental health providers while improving patient health. Art Pharmacy offers a closed-loop referral system, care plan integration, and outcomes monitoring. Art Pharmacy remains committed to reducing the operational and cost burden for payors and providers. To learn more about Art Pharmacy, visit www.artpharmacy.co.
About SXSW
SXSW dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of tech, film and television, music, education, and culture. An essential destination for global professionals, the annual March event features sessions, music, and comedy showcases, film & TV screenings, exhibitions, professional development, and a variety of networking opportunities. SXSW proves that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people come together. For more information, please visitsxsw.com. To register for the event, please visit sxsw.com/attend.
