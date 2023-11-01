November 1 - State Coordinated Elections Ballots Returned: November 1, 2023

State of Colorado

303-860-6903

Jack Todd - jack.todd@coloradosos.gov

Denver, November 1, 2023 - The Secretary of State’s office will send a daily update every weekday through Wednesday, November 15, 2023 reporting the number of ballots returned to County Clerks for the Coordinated Election on November 7, 2023. So far, 497,610 ballots have been returned.

Ballots returned spreadsheet including party, age, and gender (XLSX)

Ballots returned graphic summary (PDF)

All data as of 11:30 PM on October 31, 2023.