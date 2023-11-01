Events within the framework of the Central Asia-Republic of Korea Cooperation Forum in Ashgabat

01/11/2023

On November 1, 2023, a business forum of young entrepreneurs was held in the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan within the framework of the 16th Cooperation Forum “Central Asia-Republic of Korea”.

The first session of the business forum was devoted to government support measures for the development of youth entrepreneurship in the countries of Central Asia and the Republic of Korea. Representatives of participating countries spoke about the national experiences and achievements in this area.

During the second session of the business forum, dedicated to the development of startup entrepreneurship and startup incubators, participants reviewed the activities of venture funds for launching innovative businesses.

There was also a thorough exchange of views between young entrepreneurs and businesspersons on introducing innovations into strategic areas of development based on the principles of “green economy” such as renewable energy, digital economy, biotechnology, robotics, smart cities, etc.

On the sidelines of the business forum, bilateral meetings and negotiations were also held between representatives of business circles from the countries of Central Asia and the Republic of Korea.

Apart from that, within the framework of the Forum, six thematic sessions were held in the relevant ministries and state agencies of Turkmenistan.

The first session “Transport and Logistics” was dedicated to the topic “Interconnectedness of the transport and logistics infrastructure of Central Asia and the Republic of Korea: challenges and opportunities”.

In the second session “Healthcare and Medicine” were discussed the priorities for the development of rehabilitation medicine and the healthcare system in Central Asia.

The third session “Climate change and environmental protection” was held on the topic “Climate, Water, Food and Energy Nexus: Climate Change Adaptation, Water Management and Climate Smart Agriculture”.

The fourth session “Information and Communication Technologies” discussed issues of e-government and e-services, including prospects for using ICT to improve the provision of public services and interaction with citizens.

The fifth session “Education and Science” was devoted to innovative processes in science and education, with an emphasis on the opportunities and prospects for cooperation between the states of Central Asia and the Republic of Korea.

In the sixth session “Tourism” attention was paid to aspects of the development of sustainable tourism under the general motto “Revival of the Great Silk Road”.