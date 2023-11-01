A “Road Map” was signed between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan

01/11/2023

On November 1, 2023, on the sidelines of the 16th meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Cooperation Forum “Central Asia-Republic of Korea”, a signing ceremony was held by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan R.Meredov and Uzbekistan B.Saidov of the Program of Joint Activities (“Road Map”) on further development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan for 2023-2024.

The “Road Map” was developed in order to specify the time frame for the practical implementation of agreements and arrangements reached during high-level visits between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The document provides for key areas for joint activities in the political-diplomatic, trade-economic, cultural-humanitarian spheres and interaction in the field of energy, transport and logistics, as well as in the water sector and environmental protection.