Stolen Dough To Make Its Scottish Premiere in Glasgow, Scotland At The World of Film International Festival This Friday
EINPresswire.com/ -- "STOLEN DOUGH" (stolendough.com) will be screening this Friday, November 3rd 2023 at the Grosvenor Picture Theatre, 24 Ashton Lane, Hillhead Glasgow, Scotland G12 8SJ United Kingdom, at 6:45 PM. A Formal five-course dinner will follow the "STOLEN DOUGH" screening and is included in the price of admission. Tickets range between 65 - 95 British Pounds.
Directed by Stefano Da Frè, in collaboration with the Russo Brothers Italian American Film Forum Grant, “STOLEN DOUGH” unveils the extraordinary journey of Anthony Mongiello, a young Italian American who, at the age of 18, invented and patented Stuffed Crust Pizza, only to have his patent stolen by Pizza Hut. This true story is a gripping tale of resilience and the pursuit of justice, involving a staggering one billion dollars.
The screening at the World of Film International Festival marks an important milestone for “Stolen Dough”:
"The history of cinema runs deep within Scotland. It is the home of legendary filmmakers, such as David Hayman, Lynne Ramsay and international film star Ewan McGregor. Having my film "Stolen Dough" screen at the prestigious WOFF: World of Film International Festival means the world to me & my entire team of producers. I am honored that our film will find a new audience with Scottish viewers, who will have an instant emotional connection to Anthony Mongiello, our main character who embodies the dreams of working-class people around the world. I am excited and honored to be among the great films presented at WOFF this year." - Stefano Da Frè, Director & Screenwriter
The film’s protagonist, Anthony “The Big Cheese” Mongiello, the inventor of Stuffed Crust Pizza says, "It is so hard to explain how truly happy I am. I am finally able to share my story of my lifelong journey explaining the facts about who really invented stuffed crust pizza. The thought that our film will be viewed in Scotland is just over the top exciting for me. I could only hope my story will resonate with the people in Scotland. I truly thank everyone who will be at the screening & the festival."
About: The World of Film International Festival
WoFF: World of Film International Festival (woffglasgow.com) is Glasgow’s annual independent film event, held in November, and currently in its eleventh edition. The main focus is to discover and support new talent from Scotland, the UK and beyond, while also showcasing work from established creators and successful projects from around the festival circuit. WoFF is a non-profit organization bringing audiences a step closer to international independent cinema and giving voice to young artists. The Festival Director is Martin Petrov and also its founding member. The festival runs from November 2nd - November 5th, 2023.
Interviews Available With Stefano Da Frè, Director of Stolen Dough, Media Contact:
Mark L. Goldman
STOLEN DOUGH Trailer Link