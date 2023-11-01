Submit Release
Arizona Commercial Vehicle Safety Partnership Conducts Three-Day Enforcement Operation Along Interstate 40 in Northern Arizona

Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) troopers and Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) Enforcement and Compliance Division officers with the Arizona Commercial Vehicle Safety Partnership (ACVSP) conducted a three-day enforcement operation at ports of entry and across Interstate 40 in northern Arizona from Tuesday, Oct. 17 through Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023.

During this operation, AZDPS and ADOT inspectors stopped 639 commercial motor vehicles (CMVs) and conducted inspections to ensure compliance with state and federal motor carrier safety regulations.

Throughout the detail, a total of 102 vehicles were placed out of service, 97 drivers were placed out of service, and 1,779 driver/vehicle examination report violations were noted. All of the drivers and vehicles placed out of service had serious equipment issues or hours-of-service violations which directly affect road safety for all motorists. Among the most common violations were failure to properly secure loads, brakes out of adjustment, falsifying logbooks, and operating a CMV without a valid commercial driver’s license.

Troopers and officers will continue working to educate CMV operators and the general public about the importance of safe operation in and around commercial vehicles.

The ACVSP is comprised of AZDPS Commercial Vehicle Enforcement troopers and ADOT Enforcement and Compliance Division officers. The mission of the ACVSP is to ensure safe, secure, and efficient commercial transport across Arizona.

