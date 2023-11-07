AI-Based Trainable Log Analytics Turnkey Appliance by StoneFly

AI LogPro X1, turnkey AI-based log analytics appliances with trainable AI.

HAYWARD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StoneFly (iscsi.com), a pioneering innovator in storage, hyperconverged, backup, and disaster recovery solutions, introduces AI LogPro X1, turnkey AI-based log analytics appliances with trainable AI.

Challenges abound in the realm of log analytics - organizations grapple with the overwhelming volume and variety of logs, manual analysis, data centralization woes, security concerns, and the quest for real-time insights. The AI LogPro X1 appliance is a meticulously designed turnkey solution tailored to address these challenges.

With AI LogPro X1, log analytics are no longer an uphill battle. This turnkey appliance combines the power of AI with cutting-edge technology to streamline log analysis, empowering organizations with comprehensive solutions to long-standing challenges.

Here's how AI LogPro X1 rises to the occasion:

1. Managing Log Volume and Variety: AI LogPro X1 centralizes logs from diverse sources and formats, enabling seamless analysis of even the most extensive log data. Its AI-driven algorithms categorize and prioritize logs for efficient analysis, eliminating the headache of sifting through mountains of data.

2. Automated Analysis: AI LogPro X1 automates the process, quickly identifying anomalies, patterns, and potential security threats, delivering real-time alerts for staying ahead of the curve.

3. Data Security and Compliance: The AI LogPro X1 on-premises appliance ensures log data security and compliance, maintaining control over sensitive data and eliminating cloud vulnerabilities.

4. Real-time Insights: Timely insights are the lifeblood of effective log analysis. AI LogPro X1 provides real-time analysis to support effective log analysis, enabling swift responses to emerging issues.

5. Scalability and Performance: AI LogPro X1 accommodates log data growth by providing high-performance capabilities with a dedicated GPU for parallel computing, minimizing bottlenecks and enhancing overall performance.

AI LogPro X1 unlocks the potential of log data, transforming it from a challenge into an opportunity. Experience enhanced security, compliance, and operational efficiency, all while harnessing the power of AI-driven insights.

Revolutionize enterprise log analytics with AI LogPro X1, where log challenges become a thing of the past.

Availability

AI LogPro X1 is now available as part of StoneFly's comprehensive suite of AI-based appliances and solutions.

For demos and inquiries, contact StoneFly sales at sales@stonefly.com or call +1 510 265-1616.

About StoneFly, Inc.

StoneFly, Inc., headquartered in Hayward, California, is a leading provider of storage, backup, disaster recovery, and cloud solutions. With a legacy of innovation and a dedication to data protection and security, StoneFly delivers cutting-edge enterprise solutions to organizations globally.