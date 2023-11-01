Emergency Operations Plan training Learning Management System (LMS) – NDERFP2310

The State of Nebraska, Department of Education (NDE), School Safety & Security is issuing this Request for Proposals (RFP) for the purpose of selecting a qualified bidder to develop a series of interactive, web-based learning modules to work within the Canvas Learning Management System (LMS). Module content is intended to educate individuals of a school’s safety team on the development or updating of a school’s Emergency Operations Plan (EOP). An EOP addresses prevention, preparedness, response, and recovery minimizing impact of any hazard, threat, or incident to the safety and security of students, staff, visitors, school community, school building(s), and/or property. Designing the course to be self-paced stands to increase the number of schools completing the EOP training required in all schools. The modules will be practical, realistic, and meet identified course learning outcomes to engage adult-learning best practices. These training modules will be an invaluable, sustainable resource for communities to utilize to develop an EOP specific to their school(s) needs.

Eligible applicants are public and private agencies or organizations having a statewide reach with experience in managing public and private funds for the benefit of children and families in multiple locations within Nebraska. A more detailed description can be found in Section V. The resulting contract may not be an exclusive contract as the State reserves the right to contract for the same or similar. services from other sources now or in the future.

Read full RFP at https://das.nebraska.gov/materiel/purchasing/NDERFP2310/NDERFP2310.html.

Written Questions regarding the project are due no later than November 07, 2023.

CONTACT:

Jay Martin

Phone: (402) 471-2295

Email: NDE.Procurement@nebraska.gov