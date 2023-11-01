Health4Peace Gala 2023 To Honor Leaders From The Political Business Entertainment Medicine and Humanitarian Communities
I am overwhelmed by all the support that is coming in and excited about all the good work we will do in Africa.”BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Health4Peace Fundraising Gala 2023 will honor leaders from a variety of communities. The honorees will include Ndileka Mandela the grand daughter of Nelson Mandela, Senator Steven Bradford, Phillip Westbrook CEO Spectrum Solutions, Judge Carlos E Moore, Dr. Johnathan T. Turriago, Politico Leader Anila Ali, Nationally recognized Financial Consultant Dr. Lance McCarthy, Actress and Model Beverly Peele, Celebrity Fashion Designer Hicham Benslimane, Fine Art Consultant Angelica Hale and Chadian TV Host Sikata Nguemta.
The Health4Peace Fundraising Gala 2023 will be held in Beverly Hills on November 11, 2023 and is being produced by the founder Nathalie Beasnael, a mother of two, is based in Los Angeles, CA. She speaks five languages fluently (English, French, Spanish, Twi, and Ngambaye) and is a great communicator. Nathalie uses her extensive background and skills to meet the needs of those in her communities. Originally, from Chad, she has lived in Ghana, Spain, England, and the United States giving her a diverse education and life experiences.
She is also a Community Achievement award recipient in the 5th edition of the AFRIFAMU AWARDS in Los Angeles California 2022, as well as a recipient of the Afroawards SOCIAL MOVER OF THE YEAR AWARD 2023
Nathalie is a social entrepreneur, a seasoned humanitarian and philanthropist, and an emerging leader in the medical and entertainment industry. She is the founder of the Health4peace non-profit. A 501c 3 provides specific and basic medical supplies to three hospitals in the rural areas of Senegal, Chad, and South Africa. Nathalie is also the founder of MAISONDENE INC. Which holds an annual Woman's Empowerment Event during the month of March to uplift woman
About Health4Peace, The mission of the of Health4Peace is to To Promote, protect and improve the lifelong health of the individuals and communities in rural areas of the world while bridging the gap between the diasporas and Africans through education on health issues with the assistance of technology.Health4peace is a 501c3 non profit dedicated to helping hospitals and medical facilities in rural areas in the world. Awards are given to individuals who have persevered and made a difference through music, film, fashion and medicine during our once a year gala.
Health4peace was created when the founder went to her home country of Chad and saw a woman miscarry at the steps of her homeland village hospital after waiting 24 hours to receive care. This sparked an unrest in her.
Today we have shipped several items to Chad and Senegal but have reached a point where individual help is not enough. The journey has been an eye opener due to the fact there is lack of knowledge in terms of prevention in medical care in.The objective is to supply other rural hospitals and medical facilities with preventive education and supplies to understand the delivery of medical care
One of the highlights of the gala will be the display of art work by World Renown Artist and Producer Norman Seeff. Seeff’s interaction with renowned artists and innovators includes such luminaries as Ray Charles, Joni Mitchell, Steve Jobs, The Rolling Stones, Steve Martin, Michael Jackson, Herbie Hancock, Miles Davis, John Huston, Martin Scorsese, Billy Wilder, Bob Fosse, will.i.am, Tina Turner, Alicia Keys, Sir Francis Crick, Nobel laureates and hundreds of renowned public figures
Seeff’s first photography book Hot Shots, won the New York Directors Club award for best photographic book of the year and his second book, Sessions! has now become a collector’s item. The award winning book, Joni documenting his 17 Sessions with Joni Mitchell was published in 2018.
The Health4Peace Gala Fundraiser 2023 will include a Red Carpet event hosted by TV Reporter Simon Ben Bachir with Celebrities, Sports Figures and Political Leaders. the evening will include dinner and an awards presentation. The event will end with a interactive After Party,
The 2022 event was supported by both national as well as international corporations. Sponsorships for the Health4Peace Gala Fundraiser is still available.
