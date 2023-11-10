Health4Peace Gala 2023 To Honor Sharon Stone With The Humanitarian And Serendipity Award
I am overwhelmed by all the support that is coming in and excited about all the good work we will do in Africa.”BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Health4Peace Fundraising Gala 2023 will honor Sharon Stone with the Humanitarian and Serendipity award. Ms. Stone will also be speaking at the gala. Sharon Stone is an American actress, producer, and former fashion model. She is the recipient of a Primetime Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award, as well as having received nominations for an Academy Award and two Screen Actors Guild Awards.
After modelling in television commercials and print advertisements, she made her film debut as an extra in Woody Allen's comedy-drama Stardust Memories (1980). Her first speaking part was in Wes Craven's horror film Deadly Blessing (1981), and throughout the 1980s, Stone went on to appear in films such as Irreconcilable Differences (1984), King Solomon's Mines (1985), Cold Steel (1987), Action Jackson (1988), and Above the Law (1988). She found mainstream prominence with her part in Paul Verhoeven's science fiction action film Total Recall (1990).
Ndileka Mandela will also be one of the featured speakers for this years event, as well as recieving the Humanitarian and Serendipity award. Ndileka Mandela the grand daughter of Nelson Mandela is a social activist, former ICU nurse, and the head of a rural upliftment organisation the Thembekile Mandela Foundation in South Africa.
Also attending the gala will be a long time friend to Africa Presidential Candidate Dr. Rollan Roberts. Dr Roberts has spent years bringing clean water and education to Africa. He was given the African diplomatic designation of His Excellency as Peace Ambassador to Nations from the International College of Peace Studies
The Health4Peace Fundraising Gala 2023 will be held in Beverly Hills on November 11, 2023 and is being produced by the founder Nathalie Beasnael, a mother of two, is based in Los Angeles, CA. She speaks five languages fluently (English, French, Spanish, Twi, and Ngambaye) and is a great communicator. Nathalie uses her extensive background and skills to meet the needs of those in her communities. Originally, from Chad, she has lived in Ghana, Spain, England, and the United States giving her a diverse education and life experiences.
She is also a Community Achievement award recipient in the 5th edition of the AFRIFAMU AWARDS in Los Angeles California 2022, as well as a recipient of the Afroawards SOCIAL MOVER OF THE YEAR AWARD 2023.
Dr. Gershom Sikaala will be presenting an Honorary Dortorate to Nathalie from Southwestern University. Dr. Gershom Sikaala is a Hollywood Celebrity, Mentor and Prince. He was born in Zambia, Southern Africa and is a businessman, humanitarian, author, speaker, television host, media personality, Pastor to the stars and global goodwill peace ambassador.
Nathalie is a social entrepreneur, a seasoned humanitarian and philanthropist, and an emerging leader in the medical and entertainment industry. She is the founder of the Health4peace non-profit. A 501c 3 provides specific and basic medical supplies to three hospitals in the rural areas of Senegal, Chad, and South Africa. Nathalie is also the founder of MAISONDENE INC. Which holds an annual Woman's Empowerment Event during the month of March to uplift woman.
According To Nathalie Founder of the Health4Peace Gala Fundraiser, “I am overwhelmed by all the support that is coming in and excited about all the good work we will do in Africa.”
About Health4Peace, The mission of the of Health4Peace is to To Promote, protect and improve the lifelong health of the individuals and communities in rural areas of the world while bridging the gap between the diasporas and Africans through education on health issues with the assistance of technology.Health4peace is a 501c3 non profit dedicated to helping hospitals and medical facilities in rural areas in the world. Awards are given to individuals who have persevered and made a difference through music, film, fashion and medicine during our once a year gala.
Health4peace was created when the founder went to her home country of Chad and saw a woman miscarry at the steps of her homeland village hospital after waiting 24 hours to receive care. This sparked an unrest in her.
Today we have shipped several items to Chad and Senegal but have reached a point where individual help is not enough. The journey has been an eye opener due to the fact there is lack of knowledge in terms of prevention in medical care.The objective is to supply other rural hospitals and medical facilities with preventive education and supplies to understand the delivery of medical care
The Health4Peace Gala Fundraiser 2023 will include a Red Carpet event hosted by TV Reporter Simon Ben Bachir with Celebrities, Sports Figures and Political Leaders. the evening will include dinner and an awards presentation. The event will end with a interactive After Party,
The 2022 event was supported by both national as well as international corporations. Sponsorships for the Health4Peace Gala Fundraiser is still available.
