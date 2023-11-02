Highlights from Construction Links Network - November 2, 2023
The latest news, blogs and videos for the construction and building industry.SUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Construction Links Network is a unique news platform where members "Get More Eyes" on their digital content and increasing their SEO.
The network includes thousands of Canadian construction managers, contractors, developers, building managers, property managers, architects, designers, engineers, government officials and more.
Members use this platform to share and onboard their digital content including news releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, videos and more.
This week’s top video by Gordie Howe International Bridge project, discusses the Stay Cable installation process for this once-in-a-generation undertaking.
Content this week includes:
• ConTech Trends and Innovations – No. 31
• The small things aren't always so small
• IAPMO’s Viola Elected World Plumbing Council Chair
• The RONA Foundation donates over $730,000 to 175 organizations across Canada
• Wahi Brings AI-Powered Realtor Matching and Insightful Data to Nova Scotia Homebuyers and Sellers
• St. Paul’s Hospital Front Entrance Project Awarded to Graham
• Making the Case for Industrialized Prefabrication in the AEC Industry
• Webinar: Improving Accountability and Security on the Jobsite
• Roundup of the Newest Technologies from the 2023 Utility Expo
• NMG Selects Pomerleau for Construction Management Preparation of its Phase-2 Facilities
• Canadian Building Construction Price Indexes – Third Quarter
• Built Green Canada Launches Inaugural Maverick Awards
• Ground-breaking ceremony held for major 550-unit residential complex in the heart of Montréal
• WorkSafeBC reminds asbestos abatement employers and workers about new requirements taking effect January 1
Join industry peers by subscribing to the popular Round Up News Magazine delivered to over 7,500 industry subscribers every Thursday morning.
About
Established in 2003, Construction Links Network is a peer-to-peer content sharing platform specifically for the construction, building and design community. Arnie Gess, publisher, and president operates his business in Sundre, Alberta, Canada overlooking the beautiful Rocky Mountains.
Arnie Gess
Construction Links Network
+1 403-589-4832
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube