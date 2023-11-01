National HomeCorp announces affordable new homes now selling at The Ranch at Eagle Mountain in Fort Worth, Texas
Residents will enjoy living in this new community of quality constructed and affordable homes, plus having easy access to all the cultural and economic benefits of Fort Worth.”FORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National HomeCorp, (NHC) “America’s Affordable Builder,” announced today the company is selling 26 new affordable homes in its Liberty Series at The Ranch at Eagle Mountain in Fort Worth, Texas.
Located in north Fort Worth, The Ranch at Eagle Mountain offers newly built and affordable homes starting in the $250s-$270s with sizes ranging from 1,600 to 2,002 square feet. NHC’s Liberty series of one-and-two-story homes feature between 3-4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and 2 car garages.
National HomeCorp is now selling two distinctive open and flexible floor plans. These contemporary homes present eight-foot-high ceilings, laminate countertops, GE appliances and Shaker cabinets, plus, LED lighting, central air and heating systems, and more. As a bonus, residents will receive a landscaping package.
“Residents will enjoy living in this new community of quality constructed and affordable homes, plus having easy access to all the cultural and economic benefits of Fort Worth,” said Michael Bergman, president and co-founder for National HomeCorp.
National HomeCorp is offering new construction homes with 100% financing, or In House Financing with $3,500 toward closing costs. All homes carry a third-party 2/10 warranty.
Located at 7313 Silver City Drive, this Fort Worth community offers residents an ideal location to enjoy all the cultural and economic amenities of Fort Worth plus nearby outdoor recreation opportunities at Eagle Mountain Lake and the Fort Worth Nature Center and Refuge and the area’s excellent school system.
Homebuyers can learn more about the special opportunities to purchase affordable new homes at The Ranch at Eagle Mountain calling 682-463-1716 or by visiting nationalhomecorp.com.
About National HomeCorp:
As America’s Affordable Builder, the National Home Corporation (NHC), strives to bring affordable housing with maximum square footage and useability to the market. Established in 2021, NHC has built over 500 homes in Florida, Texas, Alabama, North Carolina and Missouri and plans to bring its cost saving strategies nationwide. NHC also partners with NHC Mortgage and NHC Title to streamline the purchasing process and with every home closing, NHC donates $100 to Homeaid, a nonprofit dedicated to ending homelessness across the U.S. To learn more, please visit www.nationalhomecorp.com
