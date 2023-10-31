Defense Attaché’s Visit USS Blue Ridge

The international assembly included topics on theater operations, opportunities for enhancing multinational cooperation, as well as sharing knowledge on methods for joint responses.

“Securing a free and open Indo-Pacific doesn’t happen without the diplomatic efforts of experts who understand the value and can make combined operations within 7th Fleet possible,” said Capt. Tuan Nguyen, 7th Fleet deputy director of plans.

The unique meeting was an opportunity to facilitate dialogue for cooperation multilaterally within 7th Fleet’s area of operations.

“As always, it was a privilege to host representatives of our Allies and partners and exchange frank views and ideas in open discussion,” said Lt. Cmdr. David Norgan, United Kingdom Exchange Officer with 7th Fleet. “This mutual understanding is essential in today’s interconnected, interdependent world in order to perpetuate the international rules-based order that has guaranteed peace for so many years.”

U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.