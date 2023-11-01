Submit Release
1st Judicial District hosting warrant clearance day and community resource fair in Golden

Monday, October 30, 2023

            GOLDEN – Is there an outstanding warrant for your arrest and you’re tired of worrying about a run-in with law enforcement? Would you like access to free community resources? The 1st Judicial District’s warrant clearance day and community resource fair may hold the key to clearing up your past and moving on with your future.

            On Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jefferson County Administration and Courts Building (100 Jefferson County Parkway in Golden), the courts, probation, public defender, district attorney, law enforcement agencies for the 1st Judicial District (Gilpin and Jefferson counties), Community Connections Center and Jefferson County Justice Services will come together to help people clear their warrants and get connected with resources to be successful in moving forward and resolving their legal matters.

Offenses that are eligible for warrant clearance include low-level, nonviolent misdemeanors and traffic offenses; and probation-violation warrants for certain low-level felonies, misdemeanors, and traffic offenses.

In addition to clearing warrants, attendees can connect with a variety of community resources and other assistance. Organizations in attendance will include the Community Connections Center; Jefferson County Public Health; Jefferson Center for Mental Health; Benefits in Action; Hazelbrook Sober Living; Intervention, Inc.; Behavioral Treatment Services; and Stout Street Clinic.

To check warrant-clearance eligibility for probation-revocation cases, email 01probation@judicial.state.co.us. To check eligibility for all other cases, email warrantforgiveness.golden@coloradodefenders.us.

