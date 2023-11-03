Country / Heartland Rock Artist - Matt Jordan - Releases Acoustic Music Video for New Single "Don't Mean"
Single is Available Now on All Streaming Platforms
I think anyone who's been through a rough breakup will relate to this song. Sometimes saying goodbye, or watching someone leave your life, doesn't mean you've come to terms with it.”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Country / Heartland Rock artist and songwriter Matt Jordan releases the Acoustic Music Video for his new single “Don’t Mean” available now on all streaming platforms. The single, written by Jordan and produced by Grammy-Award nominated producer, Sal Oliveri (P!nk, Chris Stapleton), continues to showcase his craft as a talented songwriter.
The single paints a unique picture in this breakup song and, in the story-behind-the-song, Jordan says the lyrics describe the small tangible reminders of time spent together that reveal themselves when you go through a breakup.
“I think anyone who's been through a rough breakup will relate to this song,” said Matt Jordan. “Sometimes saying goodbye, or watching someone leave your life, doesn't mean you've come to terms with it. That's what this song is about - just seeing that person in everything around you, even after they're gone. Trying to move on, but just not being ready to, no matter what you do.”
This is Jordan’s fifth single off his upcoming project to include recent releases like “Steal Away the Night,” “Steering Wheel,” “Always A Girl” and “Anyone But Me,” all garnering support from various playlists to include Spotify’s Country Rocks, New Music Nashville, Next From Nashville, New Music Friday: Country and Fresh Finds: Country to name a few.
Jordan released his latest album in three versions - The Gamble (October 2022); The Gamble - Deluxe Edition (February 2023) and The Gamble LIVE Edition (April 2023) to critical acclaim. His popular single, "The Good Fight" quickly climbed to #70 on the Music Row Chart and #26 on the CDX True Indie Chart, while "Wrangler" caught the attention of Jeep®, who posted a clip on their social media of the Official Music Video.
With his unique Heartland Rock meets Country sound, Matt Jordan is carving out his own path in today’s music scene. He has joined fellow artists Travis Tritt, Chris Young, Kip Moore, Parmalee and Chris Lane on stage.
“Don’t Mean” is available now on Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, Amazon Music and anywhere you stream music. The Official Lyric Video and Acoustic Video area available on Matt Jordan’s YouTube Channel.
You can catch Matt Jordan on one of his upcoming dates.
UPCOMING TOUR DATES:
11/9 - The Center for Performing Arts (with Easton Corbin) - Carmel, IN
11/11- Off Broadway (with Troy Cartwright) - St. Louis, MO
11/26 - Hometown Sounds Festival - St. Louis, MO
12/7 - Rose Music Hall (with Roman Alexander) - Columbia, MO
More About Matt Jordan
With his unique Heartland Rock meets Country sound, Matt Jordan is carving out his own path in today’s music scene. Originally from St. Louis, MO, this singer / songwriter splits time between his hometown and Nashville, TN. His unique Heartland Rock meets Country sound certainly has the music media buzzing. You can expect big things to come from Matt Jordan as his unique sound has been covered by Taste of Country, American Songwriter, Rolling Stone, Sounds Like Nashville and Got Country to name a few, with his various music videos debuting on CMT.
For more information, visit www.mattjordansongwriter.com.
Matt Jordan's Single "Don't Mean" Acoustic Music Video