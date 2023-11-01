Atlas names Ramakrishnan as Head of Operations for India

Harish Ramakrishnan

IT, tech firm boasts strong teams in Bangalore, Chennai

EAST BRUNSWICK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlas Systems has named Harish Ramakrishnan as Head of Operations for its growing presence in India, including long-established teams in Bangalore and Chennai. Ramakrishnan played a key role as Atlas project lead and technology manager from 2006 to 2016, working with key clients and helping to set up a US-based service center for its PRIME® offering.

In his new role, Ramakrishnan will manage all aspects of Operations of Atlas in India, including strategic leadership and business development. He will identify and cultivate key partnerships, alliances, and business opportunities; drive expansion efforts in the region; and focus on excellence in client collaboration and delivery.

Ramakrishnan will also work closely with Harish Rahman, the Bangalore Center Head, and other key team leaders in India and the US. Ramakrishnan will also help Atlas grow its presence with clients in India and other Asia Pacific markets.

For the past 7 years, Ramakrishnan served as Senior Manager of Information Technology Operations for ACO Group, developing and implementing IT strategies and managing a team responsible for developing and supporting enterprise applications, overseeing IT infrastructure management, and supporting data analytics and cloud computing.

“Harish is an exceptional leader who is humble and down to earth – a true “people’s person” – with outstanding technical abilities,” said Atlas Systems CEO Venu Chalamala. “He understands Atlas culture and returns to us at the perfect time – as we are poised for growth and India is emerging as a strong economy. I am confident Harish will bring unmatched vision to this key role and make offshore delivery even more exceptional, with a focus on AI-enabled technologies and other forward-looking offerings.”

“Returning to Atlas is like rejoining a second family, with many familiar faces, as well as new ones,” said Ramakrishnan. “The company has grown and matured dramatically in just the past seven years, and I am thrilled to be playing a role in its next phase of evolution. As we integrate AI and other cutting-edge capabilities into our work, we will help our clients take their work to new levels of efficiency and success.”

A graduate of the University of Madras, Ramakrishnan has deep experience in building engineering teams, servicing clients in US, Europe and India.

About Atlas Systems

With offices in the US and India, Atlas Systems is a trusted partner helping companies on their digital transformation journeys – expanding their capabilities and delivering added value. Leveraging innovative technologies, such as AI and Cloud, Atlas works closely with clients to provide technology solutions that seamlessly enhance in-house teams and systems.

To learn more, go to www.atlassystems.com.

