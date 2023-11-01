Texas State Historical Association to Hold Its 128th Annual Meeting in College Station on February 28–March 2, 2024
THSA is proud to announce its 128th Annual Meeting, from February 28 to March 2, 2024, at the prestigious Texas A&M Conference Center in College Station, Texas.COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Texas State Historical Association (TSHA) is proud to announce its 128th Annual Meeting, scheduled to take place from February 28 to March 2, 2024, at the prestigious Texas A&M Conference Center in College Station, Texas.
Since the Association's inception in 1897, the TSHA Annual Meeting is recognized as the largest and most significant event for Texas history enthusiasts, as well as professional and independent scholars. The TSHA Annual Meeting offers a unique platform for individuals and organizations involved in historical, cultural, preservationist, and tourist services to come together, share insights, and foster a deeper appreciation for the rich history of Texas.
The conference includes multiple sessions that cover a wide range of topics. These sessions delve into various aspects of Texas history, environmental concerns, and academic discussions. Some sessions focus on historical and cultural subjects like Mexican Independence, constitutionalism, and memory in Texas, the history of slavery and plantations in Texas, and debates over historical monuments. Attendees can learn about topics such as digital tools in historical research, the intersection of race and gender in the context of civil rights and sports, subcultures in Texas music during the late twentieth century, the role of race and gender in late-nineteenth and early twentieth-century Texas, and the contributions of African American, Jewish, and Tejana women in building communities in South Texas. These sessions offer a comprehensive exploration of Texas history and its various dimensions and provide a forum for exploring the fascinating narratives that define the Lone Star State.
In addition, there are several free and ticketed events that attendees can participate in, including our Light the Lantern Gala with special musical guest Clay Walker on Friday, March 1, 2024. Join us for a live auction featuring a wide range rare Texana collectables. The gala will offer a dinner prepared by award-winning Texas chefs and sommeliers. The evening will close out with Texas's own, award-winning musician, Clay Walker! Guests can dance the night away as we celebrate all things Texas. During the event, awards will be presented to the "Best in Texas History Makers," individuals recognized for their significant contributions in education, philanthropy, business, sports, and art in Texas. Tickets are available now: https://tsha.wildapricot.org/event-5385912
Come immerse yourself in Texas history and the culture of our gracious host, Texas A&M University and the city of College Station. The 2024 TSHA Annual Meeting promises an array of engaging activities, including over 150 speakers and 40+ panels, eight banquets and receptions, and numerous special events showcasing the unique history of Texas.
Hotel Reservations and Travel Information:
TSHA has negotiated an exclusive conference rate of $149 per night with the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center. Booking is now open for accommodations.
Don't miss this exceptional opportunity to be a part of the 128th TSHA Annual Meeting, a celebration of Texas history and culture. For registration and additional details, please visit https://am.tsha.events/.
Sponsorship Opportunities and Vendor Spaces:
For those interested in sponsoring the event or securing vendor spaces, please reach out to Angel Baldree at angel.baldree@tshaonline.org for more information.
About the Texas State Historical Association (TSHA)
Founded as a private, nonprofit educational organization on March 2, 1897, and housed at the University of Texas at Austin, Texas State Historical Association (TSHA) is reinforced by more than one hundred years of scholarship. Its mission is to further the appreciation, understanding, and teaching of the rich and unique history of Texas through research, writing, publication, and educational programs. For more information, please visit https://tshaonline.org.
