Pavement Marking Operations Scheduled on U.S. Highway 16A and S.D. Highway 87

For Immediate Release:  Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023

Contact: Kevin Valko, Assistant Region Traffic Engineer, 605-394-2216

CUSTER, S.D. – Weather permitting, pavement marking operations are scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, on U.S. Highway 16A (Iron Mountain Road) between S.D. Highway 36 and S.D. Highway 244. Pavement marking operations are also scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, on S.D. Highway 87 (Needles Highway) between U.S. Highway 16A and U.S. Highway 385.

This work will result in day-long closures on both Highway 16A and Highway 87 when operations are being conducted.

The prime contractor on this $16,000 project is Traffic Services Company, LLC of Blackhawk, SD.

 

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

-30-

