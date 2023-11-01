Joint Statement from NAMIC, The WICT Network, and the Walter Kaitz Foundation

NAMIC, The WICT Network, and the Walter Kaitz Foundation encourage companies in media and entertainment to participate in the AIM/PAR survey

NEW YORK CITY , NY , USA, November 1, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC) and The WICT Network today announced the timeline for launching the 2024 joint AIM/PAR Workforce Diversity Survey, underwritten by the Walter Kaitz Foundation. The survey will open for responses in early January 2024, and key findings will be released next fall during Diversity Week 2024 in New York City.NAMIC and The WICT Network enlisted PwC, global professional services leader, to conduct the joint survey. The survey will focus on the current state of ethnic and gender diversity within the media and entertainment industry, benchmarking data vital to the advancement of people of color and women. This original research allows companies to set goals and policies to improve their diversity, equity and inclusion practices. The industry has been voluntarily tracking this data for two decades providing a level of transparency few other industries can tout.Company representatives may click here to register their interest in completing the upcoming survey. For more information, please contact NAMIC or The WICT Network.ABOUT NAMIC AIM: Launched in 1999, the NAMIC employment survey, formerly titled “A Look Toward Advancement: Multi-ethnic Employment in the Communications Industry,” provided a baseline of statistics and perceptions about the state of multi-ethnic diversity in the cable and communications industry. Today, the employment survey — now titled “NAMIC AIM” (Advancement Investment Measurement) — provides data that is used by companies to support goals for sustaining a robust pipeline of diverse talent.ABOUT THE WICT NETWORK PAR: The data is clear, companies with strong gender diversity are stronger companies. The PAR Initiative has measured gender diversity based on company policies surrounding Pay Equity, Advancement Opportunities, and Resources for Work/Life Integration (PAR) for over 20 years. Combined with a comprehensive advocacy program, the PAR Initiative helps companies set goals, institutionalize best practices, measure progress and achieve results to ensure they are creating organizations where all individuals can reach their full potential.The two surveys have been jointly administered since 2011.ABOUTNAMIC (National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications) is the premier organization focusing on cultural diversity, equity, access, and inclusion in the media, entertainment and technology industry. More than 4,000 professionals belong to a network of 18 chapters nationwide. Through initiatives that support leadership development, advocacy and empowerment, NAMIC collaborates with industry partners to expand and nurture a workforce that reflects the cultural richness of the populations served. Please visit www.namic.com or follow @NAMICNational on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter for more information about NAMIC and its many opportunities.The WICT Network is a global organization whose mission is to create women leaders that transform our industry. We do this by providing unparalleled professional development programs, commissioning original gender research, and supporting a B2B network that helps advance women. For more than 40 years, The WICT Network has partnered with media, entertainment and technology companies to help build a more robust pipeline of women leaders. Founded in 1979, and now over 10,000 members and 24 chapters strong, The WICT Network is the largest and oldest professional association serving women in media. Charter Communications, Comcast NBCUniversal and The Walt Disney Company are The WICT Network’s Strategic Touchstone Partners. Please visit www.wict.org or follow @WICTHQ on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter for more information.The Walter Kaitz Foundation advances diversity, equity and inclusion in media and entertainment. Through targeted grants, The Foundation funds vital industry research that inform workplace practices and advocates for improving diversity, equity & inclusion in every aspect of the industry from hiring, supplier diversity, and career advancement through development and distribution of diverse creative content. The Foundation produces unique programs and initiatives designed to educate and facilitate collaboration between partners and benefactors that align with its mission. Since 2002, the Foundation has distributed over $23M in grants. Visit www.walterkaitz.org to learn more.