Salsa Kings Offers Private Dance Lessons at Its Weston Latin Dance Studio

The leading Latin dance studio in Miami has expanded its services.

WESTON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Salsa Kings announced today the company is now offer private salsa dance lessons at its Weston, FL Latin dance studio.

Salsa Dancing is one of the best ways to level up physical, mental, and spiritual health. It is also a great way to add adventure, energy, and fun back into life and more.

And many people are opting for private salsa lessons, on their own or as a couple. It’s exciting, fun, and popular because private salsa dance lessons are now available at Salsa King’s Weston Latin dance studio.

“Salsa dance classes offer a variety of health and social benefits,” explains the personable and upbeat Andres Fernandez, owner, and company spokesperson for Salsa Kings. “Physically, Latin dance is a great form of exercise. Learning how to salsa also provides people an opportunity to express themselves creatively and build confidence in their abilities.”

Recent research has shown that, because salsa dance involves learning and remembering intricate footwork patterns and body movements, salsa can help improve memory and coordination. The mental and physical challenge of keeping up with the music and executing the steps can also boost brain function and cognitive skills.

Fernandez adds that Salsa King’s private lessons are also a great option for couples who want to learn together, or individuals who prefer not to dance with multiple partners during group lessons. The private setting allows for a comfortable and intimate space to learn and practice with your partner or instructor while simply learning the steps or preparing for an event.

“Many people also prefer personalized attention,” Fernandez says. “Private dance lessons provide one-on-one attention from an expert instructor, allowing for personalized feedback and guidance tailored to the student’s skill level and goals.

“And flexibility is also an important feature. Our private dance lessons offer flexible scheduling, making it easier to fit lessons into a busy schedule.”

The terrifically popular Salsa Kings is in its 26th year of dance lessons. All Salsa Kings instructors are friendly and skilled professionals, certified by the World Salsa Federation, and World Champions in the salsa and bachata cabaret divisions.

For more information, please visit salsakings.com/blog and https://salsakings.com/private/ or call 305 553 0555.

###

About Salsa Kings

Salsa Kings' mission is to train, recruit, and unite dance talent and entrepreneurs from all over the world to provide a global, loving, all-style dance culture that offers first-rate instruction, unforgettable events, premium dance supplies, paramount showcases, and more income opportunities in the arts to the masses.

Contact Details:

Miami Latin Dance Studio:

13944 SW 8th St #204

Miami FL 33184

United States

Cooper City Latin Dance Studio:

12323 SW 55th St #1010

Cooper City FL 33330

United States

Weston Latin Dance Studio:

San Miguel Shopping Plaza

13944 SW 8th St #204

Miami, FL 33184

United States

Homestead Latin Dance Studio:

inside Paramount Dance Studio

112 N Krome Ave

Homestead, FL 33030

United States