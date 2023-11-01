Submit Release
Casterlin Junior and Senior High Students Performing ‘Grave Matters’ on November 7th

This is a press release from Casterlin Junior and Senior High:

Last year’s performers

The students and Staff of Casterlin Junior and Senior high would be delighted to have you join us at the Blocksburg Cemetery on November 7, 2023. Performances will be held at 10:00 and 11:00. 

At the cemetery, Casterlin Junior and Senior High Students will share the life story of early residents of the region. Students have researched and written biographies on the person of our choice who has been buried at the Blocksburg Cemetery. They then wrote a script based on the lives of the person selected. They will dress up in appropriate time-frame clothing from what that person would have more than likely wore often. 

We hope to see you there.

In case of rain, the event will be held at Casterlin School.

