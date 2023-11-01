With over 138 Agreements and Impressive SR13.3 Billion Investments, the Global Health Exhibition Ends on a High Note
The three-day Global Health Forum, hosted by the Saudi Ministry of Health, drew to a successful close with whopping 138 significant agreements, memoranda, and deals inked, channeling investments of more than SR13.3 billion. The expo saw an impressive turnout, with over 111,000 attendees from both local and international health sectors!
At the Global Health Exhibition themed “Invest in Health”, a key session was held where leading officials including ministers and decision-makers dove into healthcare investment in the Kingdom. Health Minister, Fahad AlJalajel, also met with hospital and small healthcare facility leaders. He urged them to tap into the expo's resources, scouting opportunities in tech, research, innovation, and digital health solutions. All these efforts aim to elevate healthcare services, medical education, and training to new heights.
In its 6th year, the Global Health Exhibition gave healthcare professionals a chance to earn 30 CME accredited hours across eight dynamic programs. With 100+ experts leading over 30 sessions, topics ranged from Leaderships, Radiology's Future and Nursing Developments to Laboratory’s Future, Hospital Accreditation by Joint Commission International, Quality Healthcare, Preventive Health, and even Revenue Cycle Management.
The spotlight was on elevating the quality of life through healthcare innovation. By highlighting opportunities for both local and global investments, the gathering aimed to stimulate economic growth and deliver state-of-the-art health services. The core goals were to champion investments in healthcare, amplify growth potential, solidify the Kingdom's leadership in health innovation, and showcase leaps in digital health and medical tech.
The Global Health Exhibition recently brought together over 300 exhibitors from 29 countries, representing an amalgamation of local, regional, and international companies. The event highlighted a spectrum of the latest healthcare advancements, from digital health and artificial intelligence to emerging technologies and pioneering research.
The Global Health Exhibition unfurled a tapestry of thematic zones, each telling a unique story. The investment zone displayed the latest governmental endeavors transforming the Kingdom's healthcare sector, while another niche was carved out for medical tourism. International luminaries led an in-depth workshop on the localization program, and cutting-edge innovations came alive in the medical laboratories' section. Budding startups, with their game-changing innovations, poised to redefine the healthcare industry. An interactive hub buzzed with networking, fostering fresh ties and collaborations.
Amidst the buzz of the event, the fifth innovation zone stood out, drawing curious eyes. Showcasing the vanguard of medical tech, it boasted a Virtual Health Hospital exhibit, replete with the latest in Metaverse and AI lab technologies. Adding a touch of tradition, a Saudi-styled council was tech-transformed with medical AI, alongside a fortified digital incubation realm. The zone was abuzz with startup competitions, seeing 20 global contenders vying for top honors. To add flair, Saudi and global voices elucidated medical advancements from the Innovation Zone stage, all while a spirited gaming hackathon unfolded in tandem, underscoring the Healthcare Transformation Program's commitment, a gleaming facet of Saudi Vision 2030.
Since its debut in 2018, the 2023 Global Health Exhibition has evolved into a global healthcare powerhouse, boasting a rich tapestry of advancements and broadened horizons. Nestled in the Riyadh Front—previously the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center—this significant event magnetizes a diverse pool of local, regional, and global exhibitors, all eager to spotlight their cutting-edge medical innovations. Beyond the exhibits, attendees are treated to a slew of specialized conferences and workshops, each designed to enrich the visitor's experience.
