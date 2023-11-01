A Historic Gathering of Visionaries and Achievers: World Changers Power Women’s Summit Vatican City-State 2023

Delegates of the World Changers Power Women’s Summit World Changers Power Women’s Summit Sir Dustin Plantholt & Prof. Gabriele Andreoli, the forerunners of the WCPWS Prof Gabriele Andreoli & Sir Dustin Plantholt during the awarding Patrizia Marin, CEO of Marco Polo Experience (the event media partner)

DUBAI, UAE, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the heart of Vatican City, an extraordinary assembly of inspirational women leaders, innovators, and change-makers recently unfolded, marking a historic milestone in the global empowerment movement. The World Changers Power Women’s Summit (WCPWS), held from October 12th to 13th, 2023, under the visionary leadership of Prof. Gabriele Andreoli, President of the Institute for Advanced Studies and Cooperation (IASC), and Sir Dustin Plantholt, who was bestowed with the Knight Commander Order of Merit from the Portuguese Royal House. Prof. Gabriele Andreoli received the prestigious Order of Saint Michael of the Wing from the Portuguese Royal House, a testament to his unwavering dedication to advancing society.

This summit was more than a gathering; it was a resounding call for change. With its spotlight on globalization, innovations, business, leadership, and female empowerment, it represented a pivotal moment for women who are driving transformation on a global scale. The attendees, hailing from diverse corners of the globe, brought their unique experiences and insights to a rich mosaic of discussions, making it an event of profound significance.

Pope Francis’ Vision Embraced

The summit echoed the powerful vision articulated by Pope Francis, who declared, “We [Vatican] are committed to ensuring women are increasingly respected, acknowledged, and involved!” This commitment reverberated throughout the event, where distinguished speakers explored themes ranging from innovation and unity to leadership and legacy.

One enchanting evening at the Pontifical Chancellery within Vasari’s “Cento Giorni” hall was graced by the mesmerizing concert recital of mezzo-soprano-contralto Countess María Ratkova. Her performance, accompanied by the accomplished pianist Barbara Cattabiani, left an unforgettable mark on the summit’s attendees.

The Medal of Honor 2023: Celebrating Exceptional Contributions

Special guests were honored with the prestigious Institute for Advanced Studies and Cooperation (IASC) Medal of Honor 2023, a recognition of their remarkable contributions. The recipients of this esteemed award included:

• His Holiness Pope Francis

• SER Card Peter Kodwo Appiah Turkson, Chancellor of the PAS

• S.E. Rev.mo Monsignor Benito Adán Méndez Bracamonte

• Mon.Rev. Dario Edoardo Viganó, Vice Chancellor of the PAS and Director of the Vatican Communication Department

• Rosario Valastro, President of the Italian Red Cross

• Dominico Giani, President of the National Confederation of Italian Mercy

• Maria Amata Garito, Rector of Uninettuno University, honored for her tireless work in education and inclusion.

• Most Reverend Sister Raffaella Petrini

• S.E.R. Mons. Baldassare Reina

• Most Reverend Sister Maria Rosa Lo Proto Op

• Gianluca Gauzzi Broccoletti, Inspector general head of the Vatican Gendarmes

• Jessica Word

• Vittorio Sgarbi

• Alessio Butti

• Maria Ratkova

• Count Giuseppe Tedeschi

• Falkler Wellness

• Salvino Antioco

• Irene Vantaraki

• Shevon Harris-Holyfield

• Konstantina Papathanasiou

• Marcello Gentile

• Giuseppe Fabiano

• Dr. Christina Rahm

• Clark Bill

• The Global Schoolhouse Initiative

• Clayton Thomas

The World Changers Power Women’s Summit 2023 was more than a gathering; it was a testament to the relentless pursuit of change, innovation, and empowerment. It showcased the enduring power of visionaries and achievers, illuminating a path toward a more equitable and promising world.