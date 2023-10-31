Pacific Tourism Organisation Board of Directors Meeting Shapes the Future of Pacific Tourism and Cultural Heritage

The Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) Board of Directors recently convened for their annual meeting in French Polynesia. The highly anticipated gathering brought together tourism leaders from across the Pacific to discuss and deliberate on a wide range of critical topics that define the future of tourism in the region.

The focal points of this meeting were focused on vital issues concerning Pacific tourism and cultural heritage, with discussions centered on preserving and promoting cultural identity while ensuring sustainable tourism practices.

The meeting highlighted significant updates, including the development of Pacific Cultural and Heritage Tourism Guidelines, the assessment of sustainable tourism at Pacific World Heritage Sites, and the introduction of the Pacific Sustainable Tourism Indicators Framework.

The Board also unanimously agreed to reduce the frequency of Board Sub-Committee meetings, along with insightful presentations from experts, demonstrating a shared commitment to responsible tourism and cultural preservation in the Pacific, ensuring the region remains an attractive and sustainable tourism destination.

SPTO Board of Directors and stakeholders, French Polynesia 2023

SPTO CEO Christopher Cocker emphasised that the successful outcome of the BOD Meeting Resolutions demonstrated the unwavering commitment of SPTO to preserving cultural heritage, promoting sustainable tourism, and fostering collaboration among member nations to ensure the Pacific remains a sought-after and responsible tourism destination.

Mr Cocker added that the involvement of the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade Pacific Digital Transformation Project Steering Committee in assessing project progress demonstrates a commitment to informed decision-making and adaptability.

Mr Cocker added further, that the Republic of Marshall Islands’ appreciation for the training initiative underscores the significance of investing in capacity-building programs, as they can yield tangible and positive results.

“It’s a testament to the importance of periodically evaluating projects, acknowledging contributions, and embracing constructive feedback to ensure successful outcomes and continuous improvement.Top of Form

Preserving and promoting our Pacific cultural heritage is fundamental to our identity as Pacific nations. These guidelines will help us strike the right balance between tourism and heritage conservation,” Mr Cocker said.