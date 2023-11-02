Delray Magazine Named Premier Magazine Sponsor for Horses Healing Hearts' 10th Annual Denim & Diamonds Fundraiser

10th Annual Denim & Diamonds Gala to benefit the children of Horses Healing Hearts Sponsorship and Ticket Details for HHH's 10th Annual Denim & Diamond Gala Feb 22 @ 6:30

We are thrilled Delray Magazine is the exclusive magazine sponsor for this special occasion. The partnership will help us continue our vital work and empower these young lives with hope and healing.” — Dr. David Campbell, MD, FAAOS

DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Horses Healing Hearts is proud to announce Delray Magazine as the premier magazine sponsor for the 10th Denim & Diamonds Annual Fundraiser, scheduled for February 22, 2024, from 6:30 to 10:30 pm. The much anticipated event will take place at the luxurious BMW Delray Beach dealership, located at 1311 Linton Blvd., Delray Beach, Florida.

Horses Healing Hearts is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing support and healing for children facing adversity, particularly those affected by addiction in their families. Over the years, Horses Healing Hearts has tirelessly worked to make a significant impact on the lives of these young individuals, helping them build resilience, confidence, and hope for a brighter future.

Community-minded businesses, such as Delray Magazine, have played a vital role in supporting Horses Healing Hearts' mission, and Delray Magazine exemplifies this spirit of giving back to the community. By coming forward as the premier magazine sponsor for the 10th Annual Denim & Diamonds Fundraiser, the magazine reinforces its commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of those who need it most.

The Denim & Diamonds Annual Fundraiser is a signature event that not only raises critical funds for the organization but also provides a fun and memorable experience for attendees. With Boca Magazine's support, this milestone 10th edition promises to be an even more remarkable and impactful evening.

"We are thrilled to welcome Delray Magazine as our premier magazine sponsor for this special occasion. Their dedication to the community aligns perfectly with our mission to support children in need. This partnership will help us continue our vital work and empower these young lives with hope and healing," said Dr. David Campbell, MD, FAAOS, Honorary co-chair with David Aronberg (State Attorney of Florida.)

The 10th Annual Denim & Diamonds Fundraiser is expected to attract community-minded individuals and businesses from Delray Beach, Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, and Palm Beach County areas, all coming together to make a meaningful difference in the lives of the children served by Horses Healing Hearts. The event promises an unforgettable evening of entertainment, live music, fine dining, and a silent auction, all in the beautiful setting of BMW Delray Beach.

IMPORTANT: For sponsoring company logo inclusion in the Jan/Feb Delray Magazine full page ad, please send Silver level or higher sponsorship pledge/payment and high-resolution logo by Monday, November 13th, 2023, at 5:00 pm.

For more information, please visit

https://horseshealingheartsusa.org/event/denim-diamonds-gala-fundraiser/

About Horses Healing Hearts:

A non-profit organization based in Delray Beach, Florida, Horses Healing Hearts (HHH) has supported children and families affected by addiction. Through equine-assisted programs, they offer guidance, healing, and empowerment to young lives in need. For more information, please visit www.hhhusa.org.

About Delray Magazine:

Delray Magazine is a well-respected publication serving the South Florida community, dedicated to celebrating the vibrant and diverse lifestyle of the region. They take pride in their commitment to promoting local businesses and organizations while enhancing the quality of life in the area. For more information, please visit www.bocamag.com.

For press inquiries or further information, please contact:

Lizabeth Olszewski

Executive Director/Founder

Liz@hhhusa.org

561.713.6133

###

2300 High Ridge Rd.

Suite 364

Boynton Beach, FL. 33426

Denim and Diamonds Event - past annual event memories!