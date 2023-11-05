EasyPost Carbon Embarks on New Carbon Neutral Initiative
EasyPost is embarking on a new carbon neutral initiative focused on reducing carbon emissions and fostering transparency.
Our mission at EasyPost is to serve as a beacon, galvanizing action from our partners, customers, and industry peers, and fostering a collective movement toward a more sustainable future in shipping”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EasyPost Carbon Embarks on Groundbreaking
— Jarrett Streebin
Carbon Neutral Initiative
EasyPost, the award-winning multi-carrier shipping API provider, is embarking on a landmark carbon neutral initiative focused on reducing carbon emissions and fostering transparency. With the supply chain industry being one of the leading contributors to global greenhouse gas emissions globally, EasyPost will now be providing a complimentary, seamless carbon-neutral shipping platform, aimed to set a new standard that goes beyond merely reducing our own carbon footprint.
“Our collective mission at EasyPost is to serve as a beacon, galvanizing action from our partners, customers, and industry peers, and fostering a collective movement toward a more sustainable future in shipping,” said CEO Jarrett Streebin.
Launching November 1, EasyPost’s new eco-friendly initiative will include replacing its current existing opt-in feature for carbon offsets with a universal carbon-neutral shipping program for all customers, at no extra cost.
The carbon offset will be verified by credible sustainability projects ensuring contributions are directed toward effective and well-managed environmental projects.
EasyPost will also focus on accurately calculating the carbon footprint of each shipment, using reputable sources for calculating emissions that take into account factors such as fuel type, distance traveled, package information, and more. They will also continuously evaluate emissions calculations, making any appropriate changes to improve accuracy where possible.
The initiative is designed to make it as easy as possible for shippers to adopt more sustainable practices without the need for additional technical work. The goal is to automatically offset the carbon emissions from all shipments purchased through shipping APIs with no additional fees applied. Updates will be instant and automatic, ensuring the program remains as accurate as possible in reducing carbon emissions.
“We invested in this initiative designed with both shippers and consumers in mind. Studies have shown that 64% of consumers are willing to pay more for sustainable products and services,” added Streebin. “By allowing shippers to contribute to a more sustainable future without any extra costs or hassle they immediately become a more attractive brand, thereby enhancing brand loyalty.”
After launching the initiative, EasyPost plans to roll out additional features like carbon-neutral delivery messaging on tracking pages and quarterly contributions analytics, aiming to further enhance the customer experience.
About EasyPost
EasyPost is an award-winning technology leader that builds shipping solutions for e-commerce brands, fulfillment providers and online marketplaces. The company provides a best-in-class multi-carrier shipping API that removes the technical complexities of logistics while making shipping more reliable, efficient and affordable. Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, EasyPost is available in over 200 countries worldwide and has executed over one billion shipments. For more information, go to easypost.com and follow them on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.
Media Contact:
Ilya Aspis
ilya@rowcreekstrategies.com
Ilya Aspsis
Row Creek Strategies
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn