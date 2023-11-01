Award Winning Children's Author Camille Klump Has Just Released a New Kid Tested Environmental Book

CREATURES THAT DEPEND ON SEAGRASSES SEAGRASSES ARE FOUND IN BACKREEFS SUCCESSFUL SEAGRASS RESTORATION IN FLORIDA

A Simple Seagrass from Award Winning Author Camille Klump is sure to inspire generations of greenies and future conservationists

OLDSMAR, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning children's author Camille Klump has just released a new conservation book to inspire generations of greenies and future conservationists. A Simple Seagrass reveals how important seagrasses are in helping to maintain clean and healthy oceans. It depicts the many sea creatures and mammals that depend on seagrasses for food, shelter, and as a nursery for their young. Stunningly realistic botanical images spotlight Florida’s rich biodiversity, and colorful artwork helps children understand how human activity affects our coastlines and bays. A Simple Seagrass is endorsed by Tampa Bay Watch, a non-profit organization dedicated to protecting and restoring the Tampa Bay estuary. It is beautifully illustrated by acclaimed artists Mike Roberts and Dawn Witherington. Mike has been commissioned to present artwork for schools, education bodies, The National Heritage body of the Historic Environment Service of the Welsh government, and the online series: United Tales of America. Dawn’s work has been featured in natural history books, posters, and exhibits. Some of her clients include The Nature Conservancy Florida, Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Perry Institute for Marine Science, Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, and Barrier Island Management and Education Center.

Camille Klump has written several books to help children understand and prepare for a changing climate. She is an advocate for conservation in the Tampa Bay area, and her previous book, The Oyster Garden, was endorsed by the city of Oldsmar in Florida and received national recognition from the Florida Authors and Publishers Association. A Simple Seagrass is educational and informative. It offers a visually stunning summary of seagrasses that is sure to entertain and delight. It motivates children to participate in Bay Grasses in Classes, a native seagrass growing program in their local schools, and it encourages them to become involved in seagrass restoration projects within their communities. A Simple Seagrass is a valuable tool to help children appreciate Florida’s unique ecosystem and the fragility of the world's oceans and sea life.

A Simple Seagrass is available on Amazon and major bookstores and through the author's website: www.camilleklump.com

