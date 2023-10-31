Solomon Islands: Pacific Games 2023

Advice for travellers to the Solomon Islands for Pacific Games 2023

New Zealanders heading to this year’s Pacific Games, taking place in the Solomon Islands from 17 November until 02 December 2023, are advised to read the following information, in conjunction with the travel advisory for the Solomon Islands.

Before you go

New Zealanders going to the event are encouraged to:

Have comprehensive travel insurance that includes cover for theft, hospitalisation, death, repatriation, pre-existing conditions, medivac and any activities you wish to undertake that may be excluded from regular policies. If you do not have insurance, you are expected to pay any costs yourself.

Register your contact details with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade so we can send you important information following an emergency.

Plan travel and accommodation well in advance and a have a contingency plan should things go wrong.

Safety and security

Criminal activity targeting foreigners, such as theft, robbery and burglary, and some acts of violence do occur, especially around Honiara.

Female travellers can be subject to sexual harassment and there have been incidents of sexual assault against tourists. Female travellers should take extra care, and avoid walking alone, particularly at night.

New Zealanders are advised to respect religious, social and cultural traditions in Solomon Islands to avoid offending local sensitivities. Modesty and discretion should be exercised in both dress and behaviour.

Where to get help

In an emergency call 999 for police, 911 for ambulance, or 988 for fire. Response times can vary

Lost or stolen passports

If your NZ passport has been lost, stolen or damaged, you must apply for a replacement online: https://www.passports.govt.nz. It will be issued and despatched by DHL courier from the NZ Passports Office in New Zealand.

If you need to travel in a hurry, apply for an ‘urgent’ passport. It will be processed within 3 working days, plus courier delivery time.

When you lodge an application, your previous passport will be automatically invalid for travel so make sure you have made every effort to find it.

For all New Zealand passport questions, contact the NZ Passports Office in New Zealand: Tel: + 64 (4) 463 9360 or email DIA.

Consular assistance

Consular staff at the New Zealand High Commission in Honiara can give advice with the aim of helping you to help yourself. For information on what the High Commission can or cannot do, see: Our services | SafeTravel

New Zealand High Commission Honiara

Town Ground, Honiara, Solomon Islands

Hours: Mon - Fri 0800 - 1200, 1300 - 1630 hrs

Telephone: +677 21 502

Lost/Stolen Passports: + 64 (4) 463 9360

honiara.info@mfat.govt.nz

New Zealand 24/7 consular emergency line

For emergencies (e.g. hospitalisation/death) involving a New Zealand citizen overseas, see When things go wrong | SafeTravel or call the 24/7 Call Centre for advice: +64 99 20 20 20 (or from within NZ: 0800 30 10 30). Contact your travel insurer to invoke the relevant policy cover for your situation.

Associated Advisories:

Posted:1 Nov 2023, 10:39