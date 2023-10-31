Meeting of the heads of Foreign ministries of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Korea

31/10/2023

On October 31, 2023, a meeting was held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea Park Jin, who is in Ashgabat on an official visit.

During the meeting, the heads of the foreign ministries of the two states discussed issues of interaction on a wide range of bilateral cooperation.

The sides noted that Turkmenistan and the Republic of Korea attach special importance to the further development of the Turkmen-Korean partnership, which is traditionally based on the principles of long-term friendship, trust and mutual understanding. At the same time, the development of contacts at the highest level plays a special role in expanding and strengthening bilateral ties.

In this context, R.Meredov noted that on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol held constructive negotiations, during which they emphasized the high level of interstate partnership, and also exchanged views on current regional and the international agenda.

The ministers expressed a common opinion on strengthening inter-parliamentary ties. In this connection, special attention was paid to the official visits of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to Seoul in November 2022 and the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Kim Jin-pyo to Ashgabat in July of this year, which became landmark events in the political life of the two states

The parties stated successful interaction within international structures, primarily at the UN, and noted the high level of mutual support in matters of ensuring peace, stability and sustainable development.

During the negotiations, it was emphasized that the economic partnership between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Korea is strategic, sustainable and long-term.

In this regard, an exchange of views took place on priority areas of trade and economic cooperation. The discussions included projects for the creation of an industrial cluster in the city of Arkadag, projects for the construction of gas chemical plants, the purchase of electric vehicles and electric buses, investments in the introduction of the latest digital, information-communication and other technologies in the construction of “smart cities”, the use of methods and technologies for desalination of sea water and innovations in rational use of water resources, diversification of financing, studying Korean experience in green and hydrogen energy, creating modern high-tech industries focused on the production of competitive products.

In this context, the activities of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Korean Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technological Cooperation were noted as an effective tool for expanding trade and economic relations between our countries.

In addition, the areas of education, science, the study of the Korean language, healthcare and medicine are highlighted as promising areas of cultural and humanitarian ties.

While speaking about the significance of cultural exchanges, in particular about the successful holding of the Days of Culture of Turkmenistan in Korea in March this year together with the celebration of the 300th anniversary of the birth of the classical poet Magtymguly Fragi, the parties noted the importance of organizing at the proper level the Korean Culture Week in November 2023 in Ashgabat.

Following the meeting of ministers, the signing ceremony of the following bilateral documents took place:

«Memorandum of understanding among the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan and the School of Korean Medicine of the Pusan National University of the Republic of Korea and the National Institute for the Development of Korean Medicine of the Republic of Korea»;

«Agreement on Trade and Economic Cooperation between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Republic of Korea»;

«Cooperation program for 2024-2025 between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea».

Within the framework of the official visit of the Foreign minister of the Republic of Korea «Memorandum of understanding between the Turkmen State Medical University named after Myrat Garryev and the Korea University College of Medicine» was also signed.