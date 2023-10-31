Brook Westman: ‘A mission to spread joy’

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected].

It is with such heavy hearts and sadness we share that Brook Westman passed away surrounded by her family and friends in Blocksburg, CA, at the tender age of 32 on Monday, October 23rd. Brook passed after a courageous battle with cervical cancer. She faced it with incredible grace, and independence even when she was in heightened pain.

Brook was a loving daughter, granddaughter, niece, cousin and friend to many. She is survived by her mother, Patricia Guglielmina, Stepfather, Terry Akin, Uncle, Glen Guglielmina (Tami), Uncle, John Carr and family, Aunt, Julie Noel (Kirk) Aunt, Rae Akin. Cousins, Vincent and Anthony Guglielmina, Amber, Ashley and Kyle Noel, Shasta and Azalea McNaughton, Jasmine and Lily Carr. Extended Family, Misty Wyatt, Echo Wyatt, Breanna, Brennan and Kaitlyn Miller, Tanner, Brayden and Scarlett. Her grandparents, Herb and Irene Guglielmina were local dairy farmers in Grizzly Bluff. She was proceeded in death by her Father, Bryan Westman, her Grandparents, Richard and Carol Westman, and Herb and Irene Guglielmina.

Brook was born and raised in Fortuna and attended Fortuna elementary schools. She then moved with her Mother, Patti and Stepfather, Terry Akin to Paradise, CA, where she completed her high school education. She was a survivor of the November 8, 2018 Paradise fire where her home was burned to the ground.

Brook was a beautician in Reno, Nevada, managing a local salon. She began her career cutting and styling women’s hair but learned that she preferred cutting and styling men’s hair more! She said with a smile, “Us women are a bit more particular about our hair”

She was described by her Great Aunty as a “little brilliant light”. When she was a baby, crying wasn’t her mission, she woke up with a smile. It was as though she had a mission to spread joy. Brook loved the water and loved to swim. She was like a little fish. One of her last wishes was to swim in the Eel River, a place that brought wonderful memories for her. Brook had a love for adventure. She loved to go four-wheeling with her cousins and enjoyed the outdoors with her aunties and cousins.

The love that surrounded Brook in the last weeks of her life, was a sure testimonial of who she was. To all who shared their lives with Brook, she was a beacon of light and we are all blessed to have had the privilege of knowing her. Brook had a wide circle of friends. She touched the hearts of many with her kind spirit, and her infectious smile.

Brook was a strong young woman. She knew what she wanted and remained stoic in staying consistent with her wishes. Even during her own suffering, Brook remained the epitome of politeness and grace. The nurses in the hospital said she always said “Please” and “Thank-you” even when her pain was at a TEN.

While we grieve the loss of Brook, we must also celebrate the life she lived. Her memory will forever serve as a reminder of the importance of kindness and courage. As we carry her legacy forward, may we learn from her example, embracing every day with the same strength, grace, and independence that she embodied throughout her life.

Brook leaves behind a loving family and a big circle of friends whose lives were profoundly touched by her presence. Her memory will live on in the stories we share, the kindness we extend to others, and the love we continue to feel. The family will be having a celebration of life. The date will be determined later. Rest in peace, sweet Brook. You were taken from us far too soon, but your legacy will remain eternal.